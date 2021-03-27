Formula 1 2021: Who has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix is going to take place on the 28th of March under the bright lights of the Bahrain International Circuit. This year's spectacle in Sakhir is the 18th edition of the Bahrain Grand Prix, having first hosted a race in 2004. Out of the 17 previous iterations, 16 have taken place on the Grand Prix layout while one race took place on the outer track in 2020.

Despite racing here since 2004, there have only been eight drivers who have tasted success in Bahrain. The first winner of the Bahrain Grand Prix was seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in 2004, who later went on to win that year's world championship. The most recent winner in Bahrain was Racing Point's (now Aston Martin) Sergio Perez, who remarkably won the race after being dead last following the opening sequence of incidents.

Which driver has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix ?

Similar to the pole position record, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have won the Bahrain Grand Prix the most with 4 wins each. Lewis Hamilton won the race in Bahrain in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 while Vettel's four wins came in 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018. Hamilton has won all four races with his current team, Mercedes. The German has won twice with Red Bull and twice with Ferrari.

Returning two-time world champion Fernando Alonso comes second, having won the Bahrain Grand Prix thrice. The Spaniard won twice with Renault in his title winning years of 2005 and 2006. He also won in 2010 on his Ferrari debut. Alonso's Ferrari teammate at the time, Felipe Massa, won the race twice, in 2007 and 2008.

Apart from them, four drivers have won the Bahrain Grand Prix just once in their careers. They are Michael Schumacher (2004), Jenson Button (2009), Nico Rosberg (2016) and Sergio Perez (2020).

Which constructor has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Despite dominating the turbo-hybrid era since 2014, Mercedes aren't the most successful side at the track. That honor goes to Ferrari, who have won the Bahrain Grand Prix six times since 2004. Mercedes come second on the charts with five wins to their name.

Red Bull and Renault share third spot with two wins each while Brawn GP and Racing Point (now Aston Martin) have one win each.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix Race?

The Bahrain Grand Prix race will take place on 28th March 2021, at 18:00 PM local (Bahrain) time. The race usually lasts for two hours, barring any yellow or red flags.

For fans in the UK, the race begins at 4 PM GMT.

For viewers in the United States, the race will begin at 11 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, the Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 8:30 PM IST.