F1: Daniel Ricciardo contract - 5 possible drivers at Red Bull Racing in 2019

If Ricciardo is to bid goodbye to Red Bull Racing, who could possibly take his seat?

"I hear one of you might be leaving us..."

It's a speculation we have been waiting for many months now and the question is still unanswered, who will Daniel Ricciardo be driving for in 2019? and which F1 team is likely signs Ricciardo's contract?

If he was to leave Red Bull behind another question would be which driver gets his seat for next season?

It is understandable why all the big teams want the Australian's signature.

His impressive victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday is a great example of what he can produce. His Red Bull car was low on power early on in the race but he still avoided giving the lead away to Sebastian Vettel.

Ricciardo has so far won two races in the current season making him equal with championship rivals Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

The options for Ricciardo ahead of the 2019 season look to be Ferrari, Mercedes or sticking with his old Red Bull team mates.

It does look hard to see Ricciardo teaming up with either Hamilton or Vettel when all three drivers will never accept the secondary role.

The season is not even midway through yet but these talks of Ricciardo's future could be up in the air for quite a while yet.

Here are 5 possible Ricciardo replacements at Red Bull for 2019...

#5 Brendon Hartley

"Since we're neighbors, can I have your seat?"

Brendon Hartley would seem a very unlikely choice for Red Bull's Team Principle Christian Horner but when the New Zealander is part of the Toro Rosso team, there must be at least a little consideration for him.

Hartley finally achieved his dream of racing in Formula 1 at the back end of last season.

Carlos Sainz had departed from Toro Rosso to join Renault leaving an empty seat behind.

Hartley was offered the seat ahead of last year's US Grand Prix to team up with Daniil Kvyat while Pierre Gasly was racing in Japan for the final race of the Super Formula Championship.

The last time Hartley drove for Toro Rosso was all the way back in 2009 but only as a test driver.

The 28-year-old did enough to earn a contract for 2018 and has been with Red Bull's secondary team ever since.