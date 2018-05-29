Formula 1: Youngest F1 drivers to win a race. Kimi Raikkonen to Max Verstappen.

GAURI CHANDRA CONTRIBUTOR 29 May 2018, 17:13 IST

Formula One racing is the pinnacle of car racing championship in the world and is widely followed by motorsport fans around the globe. Drivers leave no stone unturned to make their way to the podium. It's every drivers' dream to be in F1, sixty-eight drivers have been crowned with the world championship title since the inception of Formula One and the legacy continues. It is great to see young drivers competing with the experienced ones it gets even better when they go on to win F1 races an extremely young age leaving the world amazed. Here is a look a the History of youngest F1 driver to win Grand Prix.

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland

#5 Kimi Raikkonen

The Finnish hero nicknamed 'ICEMAN' was granted his super License in the year 2001 with the help of Peter Sauber who aimed at signing the young man in his team. Raikkonen who had 23 junior level car trophies to his credit proved his mettle in F1 during his Rookie season, scoring four points in four races. He was signed by McLaren Mercedes team in 2002 and stormed to his first win in the year 2003 at Malaysian Grand Prix when he was only 23. With 20 splendid wins and 83 podiums, to his name, he continues to drive for Ferrari in the 2018 Formula one season.