F1 2018: Monaco GP Preview, Info, Stats and everything you need to know.

After five thrilling rounds, Formula One is all set for the biggest race of the year, The Monaco Grand Prix 2018.

Mercedes AMG F1 team head to the Monaco Grand Prix with an upper hand after back-to-back victories. Can they make it a hat-trick in Monte Carlo? Or will Sebastian Vettel get his Ferrari on the top and try to extend his and Ferrari's lead in the world championship standings? Will the Red Bull duo spoil Mercedes and Ferrari's party?

Mercedes certainly took their time to show their true potential in the 2018 season. The Prancing Horse of Vettel won the first two races, and then Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo won a chaotic Chinese Grand Prix. The pressure was clearly Mercedes AMG F1 team who have dominated since the hybrid-turbo era began in 2014.

Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice 1.

The team has stepped up in recent races, with Hamilton leading the charge and his teammate Bottas matching his performance on most races. The Brit took a lucky win in Azerbaijan as Bottas suffered a puncture and well-deserved victory in the Spanish Grand Prix last time out where the Mercedes dominated with a 1-2 finish and their title rival Ferrari failing to make it to the podium.

Hamilton and Mercedes lead the Drivers and Constructors Championship by 17 & 27 points respectively after Barcelona. Ferrari hasn't converted all of their pole positions into wins, they need to buckle up on their pit stop strategies. Red Bull racing is getting stronger by the day and seems to match the top teams on most Sundays this year.

Mercedes current form, Red Bull and Ferrari's history at Monaco makes the sixth round of the championship quite unpredictable. To make things more exciting Pirelli has got their newest tyre, the hypersoft to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel won the Monaco Grand Prix last time around with his teammate Kimi Raikkonen the pole sitter finishing in the second place.

In the current drivers, none have won the Monaco GP more than twice.

The reigning world champion finished the race in seventh last year, he would aim to get his 75th pole position on Saturdays qualifying and follow it up with his 44th race win. His teammate Bottas is yet to add a podium at Monaco to his list of podiums in F1.

Daniel Ricciardo fastest in FP1 Monaco

Red Bull Racing is all set to take part in their 250th Grand Prix. They won their 150th GP (Bahrain 2013) and 100th GP (Hungary 2010) and secured a memorable 150th podium finish in Barcelona last time out.

Daniel Ricciardo's only career pole was at Monaco 2016, a race which he looked likely to win before a pit-stop blunder by his team handed the win to Hamilton.

It’s not all about the top three teams, though. It’s been a very close and exciting battle for the fourth position in the constructors’ standings, with Renault and McLaren exchanging places till now. But Haas and Force India have begun to show their credentials lately, with the former riding on a wave after their P6 in the last race.

Can Romain Grosjean score his first ever point this season at Monaco?

Charles Leclerc gears up for his first ever F1 Grand Prix at Monaco

keep an eye out for Sauber – and Charles Leclerc in particular, the hometown hero. The Ferrari protege has scored in the last two races and could make it three in a row in front of his home fans. And can eighth-placed Toro Rosso and Williams - who sit bottom of the pile - bounce back after scoreless performances in Spain?

