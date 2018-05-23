Formula 1 : Red Bull racing duo Ricciardo & Verstappen race caravans ahead of the Monaco GP

Daniel and Max race caravans attached to their Aston Martin Vanquish Volante and destroy them in the process.

Max and Daniel with their Caravan at Circuit Zandvoort.

The Dutch F1 sensation Max Verstappen, 20, turned up with teammate Daniel Ricciardo and former Red Bull Racing driver David Coulthard for three showruns at the Circuit Zandvoort, Holland.

There’s nothing wrong with a bit of healthy competition between team-mates, and Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen never shy away from a challenge. So who would come out on top when the speedsters got behind the wheel of an Aston Martin supercar attached by a towbar to a caravan?

Taking a break from driving their Formula 1 car RB13s, it was a change of scene for both Daniel and Max to take a spin in one of James Bond’s favourite car. Dan’s machine was the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante with 576bhp and an acceleration of 0–100kph in 3.8 seconds. Alongside the Australian on the track was Max’s slightly beefier Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante with its 603bhp taking it to 100kph in 3.5 seconds. Each Volante came with the optional extra of a towbar.

After the race, Verstappen said: “There were a lot of people which was good to see. Daniel’s caravan is not a caravan anymore which is a good sign. It is completely destroyed! Mine is only running on one wheel now.”

Verstappen and Ricciardo now head to Monaco for the legendary street circuit which is set to host the Formula one Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen said: "We have a good chance to win there. We have a good car and with not many straights in Monaco we will be competitive.”

Ricciardo said: "I love Monaco, it is a fun one. Our car is always pretty good around that circuit. I expect good things and the whole weekend is a lot of fun.”

Video of the Caravan race - Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo