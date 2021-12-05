Fortnite Chapter 3 map reveal: Tilted Tower, Shifty Shafts, and every new POI added in Season 1

The highly-anticipated Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map was codenamed Artemis in the files. Players worldwide are eagerly awaiting the official release of the new 'Flipped' map that contains a plethora of unexplored locations.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Chapter 3 Minimap with names! Chapter 3 Minimap with names! https://t.co/yWkhZ3kiWl

As expected, leakers have already revealed all the new locations added to Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 1.

New locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

Fans were expecting that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will not only contain a ton of new locations but will also bring back certain OG locations from Chapter 1. Luckily, Epic Games has followed the same approach for the new map.

Here's a list of all the locations that have been added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 map in Season 1:

Chonkers Speedway

Scientist Lab

Condo Canyon

Sleepy Sound

Log Jam

Shifty Shafts

Camp Cuddles

Rocky Reels

The Joneses

Greasy Grove

Sanctuary

Creamy Crossroads

Daily Bugle

Beach Car Park

Windmill Farm

Small Mine

Light House

Crazy Cactus

Beach Shacks

Birding Dunes

Volcano Monitoring Station

Kayak Campsite

adrift

Fishing Shacks

IO DS (1-5)

Seven Rock Rock

Desert Arch

Windpower Building

Rock Mounds

Loot Lake Island

Big Bridge

Ruined Temple Tropical

Boat Rentals

Puddle Pond

Butter Barn

Wreck Ravine

Van Life

Hidden Village

Block House

Seven Rocket Base

Impossible Rock

Llama Farm

Loggign Dock

Raptor Farmhouse

Pawntoon

Desert Oasis

Ruined Temple Jungle

Plant Nursery

Logging Shack

Boat Club

Seven FB (1-7)

Horse Shoe Bend

Buried Desert Town

Cliff House

Radio Tower

Crackshots Cabin

Small Temple

Power Tower

Dead Tree Pond

Bobs House

Loot Lake

Sunny Step Ruins

Pinnacle Peak

Fancy Mansion

Landmarks such as Crackshot Cabin and Loot Lake have gained the most attention. While the former is a landmark used in the WinterFest event, the latter is related to Kevin the Cube.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey - Impossible POI Of Permanence - Impossible POI Of Permanence

It is worth noting that the list mentioned above contains named locations as well as landmarks. The names of the landmarks are naturally not written on the map but are mentioned on the screen when players visit them.

The list of named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map includes:

Chonkers Speedway

Scientist Lab

Condo Canyon

Sleepy Sound

Logjam

Shifty Shafts

Camp Cuddles

Rocky Reels

The Joneses

Greasy Grove

Sanctuary

Creamy Crossroads

Daily Bugle

The return of Shifty Shafts and Greasy Grove is one of the most talked-about things on the upcoming map. Players were delighted to learn that the OG POIs from Chapter 1 have finally returned to the game.

Tilted Towers will be added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 map

Another big surprise that Fortnite is planning for players is the return of Tilted Towers. The POI is currently frozen under the snow, but leakers have confirmed that it will soon be a part of the map.

All in all, it is safe to assume that Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite, will be a massive hit among new players as well as veterans. New sliding mechanics and biomes have been added to the game, and all the new content will be released soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar