Fortnite Chapter 3 map reveal: Tilted Tower, Shifty Shafts, and every new POI added in Season 1

The highly-anticipated Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map was codenamed Artemis in the files. Players worldwide are eagerly awaiting the official release of the new 'Flipped' map that contains a plethora of unexplored locations.
As expected, leakers have already revealed all the new locations added to Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 1.
New locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map
Fans were expecting that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will not only contain a ton of new locations but will also bring back certain OG locations from Chapter 1. Luckily, Epic Games has followed the same approach for the new map.
Here's a list of all the locations that have been added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 map in Season 1:
- Chonkers Speedway
- Scientist Lab
- Condo Canyon
- Sleepy Sound
- Log Jam
- Shifty Shafts
- Camp Cuddles
- Rocky Reels
- The Joneses
- Greasy Grove
- Sanctuary
- Creamy Crossroads
- Daily Bugle
- Beach Car Park
- Windmill Farm
- Small Mine
- Light House
- Crazy Cactus
- Beach Shacks
- Birding Dunes
- Volcano Monitoring Station
- Kayak Campsite
- adrift
- Fishing Shacks
- IO DS (1-5)
- Seven Rock Rock
- Desert Arch
- Windpower Building
- Rock Mounds
- Loot Lake Island
- Big Bridge
- Ruined Temple Tropical
- Boat Rentals
- Puddle Pond
- Butter Barn
- Wreck Ravine
- Van Life
- Hidden Village
- Block House
- Seven Rocket Base
- Impossible Rock
- Llama Farm
- Loggign Dock
- Raptor Farmhouse
- Pawntoon
- Desert Oasis
- Ruined Temple Jungle
- Plant Nursery
- Logging Shack
- Boat Club
- Seven FB (1-7)
- Horse Shoe Bend
- Buried Desert Town
- Cliff House
- Radio Tower
- Crackshots Cabin
- Small Temple
- Power Tower
- Dead Tree Pond
- Bobs House
- Loot Lake
- Sunny Step Ruins
- Pinnacle Peak
- Fancy Mansion
Landmarks such as Crackshot Cabin and Loot Lake have gained the most attention. While the former is a landmark used in the WinterFest event, the latter is related to Kevin the Cube.
It is worth noting that the list mentioned above contains named locations as well as landmarks. The names of the landmarks are naturally not written on the map but are mentioned on the screen when players visit them.
The return of Shifty Shafts and Greasy Grove is one of the most talked-about things on the upcoming map. Players were delighted to learn that the OG POIs from Chapter 1 have finally returned to the game.
Tilted Towers will be added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 map
Another big surprise that Fortnite is planning for players is the return of Tilted Towers. The POI is currently frozen under the snow, but leakers have confirmed that it will soon be a part of the map.
All in all, it is safe to assume that Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite, will be a massive hit among new players as well as veterans. New sliding mechanics and biomes have been added to the game, and all the new content will be released soon.