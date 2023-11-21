'Frustrated', 'tired' and 'defeated' Mercedes boss Toto Wolff raises alarms for Danica Patrick

F1 pundit and former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick believes Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff looked 'frustrated', 'defeated', and 'tired' after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2023 season has been far from the one Mercedes fans had hoped for for the Silver Arrows. With zero wins so far this year, the team is well on course towards its first winless season since 2011.

After a disastrous weekend in Brazil, the German outfit had yet another lackluster outing in Las Vegas. With both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell settling for 7th and 8th-place finish, respectively, Mercedes now face the pressure of losing out their runners-up position to Ferrari in the Constructors' Championship standings.

Following the Las Vegas GP, F1 pundit Danica Patrick had some interesting takes on Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Speaking on Sky Sports F1 after the race, she said:

“You can sense, Toto looked defeated, frustrated, tired maybe. Christian [Horner] was talking about the timing of this event.

She added:

“It’s been a long year, everybody is wearing down, so I’m sure it’s feeling extra heavy to them now, especially when they have bad days – especially when they get glimmers of hope.”

Ferrari favorites for P2 ahead of Mercedes in standings, according to F1 journalist

The Silver Arrows' disappointing result at the Las Vegas Street Circuit has left the team just four points ahead of Ferrari in the battle to claim the runners-up spot in the constructors’ championship.

The German outfit only managed to score 10 points in the penultimate race of the season, while Ferrari scored a total of 26 points as Charles Leclerc finished P2 and Carlos Sainz clinched a P6 finish despite starting from P12.

As the teams head into the final race of the season at the Yas Marina circuit, pressure has been mounting on Mercedes. Jenson Button, whilst speaking to Sky Sports F1, has backed Ferrari as the favourites in the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend. He said:

"[Abu Dhabi] is another circuit with long straights and 90 degree corners. It’s going to be similar, the Ferrari will be competitive there."

Meanwhile, reflecting on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's races in Vegas, pundit Karun Chandhok said:

“I thought both he and Lewis were unfortunate. Both had amazing pace. When I watch back their races, Lewis lost 15 seconds on his in-lap with that puncture and was at the back of the queue."

He added:

Oscar as well, was so fast towards the end on a hard tyre which was much older than other people’s; he was quicker than Ocon and Stroll.﻿"

Chandhok concluded:

“So I think without that incident and the time loss with the puncture, both he and Lewis wouldn’t have been far off Perez and Leclerc, and might have even been in that fight.”

It remains to be seen if Mercedes can end their disappointing season on a high note in Abu Dhabi.