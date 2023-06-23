Future GOAT Max Verstappen has made F1 'more boring' than even the Michael Schumacher era, according to former team owner

Former Jordan F1 team owner Eddie Jordan feels Max Verstappen has made the sport 'more boring' than Michael Schumacher did in the early 2000s with his dominance. Verstappen is the current dominant force in the sport, having won five races so far this year.

Red Bull has been the clear class of the field since the 2022 aero changes, with the RB19 having won each of the races so far this year. With his most recent win in Canada, the Dutchman gifted Red Bull its 100th win in the sport. In doing so, Verstappen has now equaled Ayrton Senna's win record with 41 GP wins to his name.

Eddie Jordan believes that while Max Verstappen will cement himself as one of the all-time greats in the sport, the former team owner is getting 'bored to death' due to his dominance in F1. He told the Formula for Success podcast:

"Max Verstappen will emerge over time to be the greatest driver of all time. I don’t like the last couple of races, I have to tell you. I’m bored to death with him. He’s just that good. He’s making it boring, more so than the Schumacher era.”

Is Max Verstappen masking Red Bull's true potential?

While the F1 world usually exaggerates by saying that Verstappen uses only 70% of his true skills, F1 pundit Scott Mitchell-Malm claims that the reality is that the Dutchman backs off by a 'percent or two'.

The two-time world champion stormed off to yet another victory in 2023, winning the race in Canada from pole position. While his win in Canada was not as dominant as his wins in other countries, the Dutchman looked comfortable in his RB19 and faced no competition over the 70-lap race.

The two-time world champion has been accused of hiding his true pace by many in the sport due to potential intervention from the FIA. Mitchell-Malm doesn't believe this to be true, claiming that the Dutchman holds back only by a percent or two when needed.

Speaking to The Race podcast, Mitchell-Malm said:

"We sometimes exaggerate and say that Verstappen is running at 70-80% and is unleashing what he needs to when he needs to. Reality is, it's a percent or two, isn't it? It's backing off that little bit that he doesn't need to run entry and exit kerbs as aggressively. It's all these little things that take the edge off."

With the bulk of the season yet to be raced, it will be interesting to watch Max Verstappen's progress.

