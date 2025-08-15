Gabriel Bortoleto reveals what Bernie Ecclestone told him in his post-race chat with the former F1 boss

By Niharika Ghorpade
Published Aug 15, 2025 18:52 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Gabriel Bortoleto of Kick Sauber looks on during the race of the Hungarian GP, the 14th round of the Formula 1 World Championship in Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Central Hungary, Hungary, on August 3, 2025 (Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Gabriel Bortoleto revealed that he dropped by to have a chat with Bernie Ecclestone after the 2025 Hungarian GP. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the race, the Brazilian driver explained his family’s connection to the F1 supremo.

Bortoleto has been managed by Fernando Alonso, but has also been backed by the former F1 supremo. The Sauber rookie had an exceptional double header prior to the summer break, with a ninth-place result in Belgium and a sixth-place result in Hungary. The 20-year-old driver finished behind his Spanish mentor and ahead of Max Verstappen in the race.

Explaining his chat with Ecclestone after the race, Gabriel Bortoleto suggested that he dropped by for a brief chat with the F1 supremo. He reckoned his family had known the 96-year-old’s wife, Fabiana Ecclestone, who is a Brazilian. He felt that Ecclestone’s legendary status and experience always make him an interesting character to have a conversation with.

Asked by Sportskeeda about his post-race chat with Ecclestone, Gabriel Bortoleto said:

“Well, you know, Bernie is the guy I know. Bernie, you know, I know him, I know Fabiana, it's, you know, his wife, and my, you know, my family knows them as well and just said hi. And then, you know, Bernie is always a great guy to talk to, so much experience and a legend of the sport.”
Ecclestone also explained how he backed Bortoleto for his entry into F1.

Bernie Ecclestone is satisfied supporting an exceptional talent like Gabriel Bortoleto

Bernie Ecclestone claimed to have supported Gabriel Bortoleto and his family in his career and entry into Formula 1. The former F1 supremo believed the talented Brazilian driver was worth backing, describing him as an exceptional talent who has proven his ability with recent results.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the 2024 Hungarian GP, Bernie Ecclestone said:

“I’m glad we were able to help the Bortoleto family with their entry into Formula 1. The boy is worth his weight in gold.”

He added:

“You can trust him, he’s a good driver and he’ll deliver results. He did that part within Audi itself as well.”
Gabriel Bortoleto has scored 14 points for Sauber in the first 14 races of the season. The team currently sits seventh in the Constructors’ Championship with 51 points. After a slow start to the year, the Brazilian turned his performance around at the Canadian Grand Prix and has since delivered back-to-back points finishes in Belgium and Hungary. These results have boosted his confidence, setting him up to return even more determined for the second half of the season.

About the author
Niharika Ghorpade

Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
