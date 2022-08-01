"You just got to stick to the process" - George Russell believes it's early for Mercedes to change 'car concept' after positive results at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

George Russell believes Mercedes should stick to their current car concept after securing yet another podium in 2022. The driver started on pole but lost out to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton by the end of the race.

Russell outperformed his teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton multiple times in the first half of the season. Mercedes failed to completely understand the new aero regulations that were introduced at the beginning of the year, causing many to believe it was time for a change in concept.

However, Russell feels the team should just stick with their current concept, especially after finishing P2 and P3 in Hungary, saying:

"I think we need to just continue to keep an open mind. I don't think changing car concept is going to make us go any faster - maybe the contrary to be honest. Sometimes, you just got to stick to the process and keep on pushing. And that's difficult to do when you're off the pace and things don't seem to be going your way."

He outlined the impressive performance the car has been showing as of late, comparing it to the start of the season:

"I think at the start of the season we were finishing races a minute behind first position. The last two races, we’ve been within 10 seconds, so I think it's definitely going in the right direction."

George Russell is content with his P3 finish in Hungary

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 First pole, a podium finish and some brilliant battles on track Lots to be proud of, What a weekend for this man!First pole, a podium finish and some brilliant battles on trackLots to be proud of, @GeorgeRussell63 What a weekend for this man! 💪 First pole, a podium finish and some brilliant battles on track 👏 Lots to be proud of, @GeorgeRussell63 https://t.co/BUVfaot9hd

George Russell took his maiden pole this weekend ahead of the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. However, he finished the race behind his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, in third to take his fifth podium of the season.

In a post-race media interaction, the Mercedes driver admitted that he was happy with the progress made by the Silver Arrows despite missing out on a potential race win this weekend:

“When it started spitting and we were on the soft tyres at the start, I thought we were on. Towards the end on the mediums, with the slightly heavier rain, I really struggled. Amazing job by the team. Pole position yesterday and a double podium - we’re definitely making progress, so really proud of the work we’ve done.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently only 12-points behind George Russell in the drivers' standings and will have to defend against his young and feisty teammate.

