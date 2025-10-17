George Russell gives a cryptic answer when questioned about his future with Mercedes beyond 2026

George Russell avoided confirming whether Mercedes had given him assurances for the 2027 season and beyond. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2025 United States Grand Prix in Austin, the Briton reiterated that his focus remains on winning championships with the team.

Mercedes had previously confirmed in Hungary that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli would form their 2026 driver lineup before officially announcing the contracts in Austin. Despite the confirmation, speculation continues over a potential move for Max Verstappen in 2027, as neither of the Mercedes drivers has been tied down to a long-term deal beyond next season.

When asked by Sportskeeda whether his seat was secure for 2027 and beyond, Russell deflected, stating that his goal was to win with Mercedes in 2026. He emphasized that his priority is to deliver strong performances to secure his future with the Silver Arrows. Russell described Mercedes as his only team of choice on the grid. He maintained that his focus is on extending both his tenure with the team and his longevity in Formula 1, without delving into the finer details of his contract.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he was secure about his future beyond 2027, George Russell replied:

“Well, I think it always just comes down to performance. I think for any driver, or at least for myself, what allows me to sleep well at night is knowing that my performances are strong and that is what will keep you in the sport as any driver. So I think, as I said, our intention and my goal is to continue with Mercedes indefinitely and we're here to focus on winning in 2026. Yeah, that's that.”

Asked if he’s confident that his contract with Mercedes has a long-term plan, he answered:

“Well, for me, I'm really happy to be continuing because the truth is, if every single seat was available for next year and I could choose any single team to race for, I believe Mercedes is my best chance of winning the championship next year. And for me, its more about winning than it is about money or sponsor days or anything, I want to win, and this is what I'm fighting for. So that is the long-term plan.”

Russell also expressed his gratitude to team principal, Toto Wolff, as he feels the Austrian boss could've been "substantially tighter" when it comes to contract talks.

George Russell believes that Toto Wolff could have been conservative with his Mercedes contract

George Russell believes that Toto Wolff took a fair and confident approach in handling his contract negotiations. The Briton felt that the Mercedes team principal rewarded his performances with a deal that reflected mutual trust and satisfaction. According to Russell, Wolff could have opted for a tighter, more restrictive agreement, but chose not to. He reiterated that his ultimate goal remains to have a competitive car and to win with Mercedes.

Talking about his contract situation being sorted for 2026, George Russell said:

“I'm very happy to be honest, because, you know, given the situation and circumstances, with me and the team, you know, Toto could have been substantially tighter if he wanted to be. But I think he really recognises that you need to reward those who are delivering, who are put in the effort and delivering those results. On track and as I said, that's why I'm sort of here with a smile on my face because I'm very happy with the offer of it. And as I said, it could have he much tighter if he wanted to be. So as I said, that's the bonus, with the main goal for me is the fast race car.”

George Russell’s new Mercedes deal for 2026 is reportedly worth around £30 million per year, according to the British tabloid Daily Mail. If accurate, that figure would make him the third-highest-paid driver on the grid, behind only Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

While both Mercedes drivers now have contracts in place, the duration of their deals remains unclear. The team’s official statement only confirmed extensions through 2026, leaving the door open for potential moves in 2027, including the possibility of recruiting the reigning Dutch champion or other top contenders.

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More