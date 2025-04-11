George Russell gives his take on Carlos Sainz being penalised by the FIA in the F1 Japanese GP

George Russell believes Carlos Sainz’s penalty for missing the national anthem due to a toilet break at the Japanese Grand Prix was unnecessary. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2025 Bahrain GP, the Mercedes driver highlighted that logistical challenges often hinder drivers from being perfectly punctual for pre-race formalities.

Sainz was fined €10,000 by the FIA after missing the national anthem by five seconds, despite his team’s explanation and a medical representative citing his need for a brief toilet break. The Williams driver expressed frustration at the penalty, calling it excessive given the minor delay.

Russell empathised with Sainz, noting that drivers are sometimes held up for pre-race interviews or face a lack of nearby toilet facilities on the grid. While he acknowledged the importance of respecting traditions such as the national anthem, he felt that the FIA should show more flexibility and take the driver’s perspective into account in such situations.

Asked by Sportskeeda about his thoughts on Sainz's expensive toilet break in Japan, George Russell said:

“I've got to be honest; I totally appreciate that we have a duty to be there for the national anthem but it's not quite as straightforward as people may think for us to be there on time. We're often running to the toilet and there's sometimes just no toilets available between the time you jump out the car and go into the anthem and then you get stopped by some people on the grid or people asking for a quick interview.”

“So it's not like we've got one sole job and that's only it. We're trying to take our moment for the grand prix and being there on that minute is sometimes not straightforward. I appreciate it from F1's perspective because it's a very important moment of the race, but also from a driver's perspective there are hard, genuine logistical issues that sometimes you're literally waiting to get into a bathroom cubicle.”

George Russell laments the failed efforts of the GPDA to work collaboratively with the sport and FIA

George Russell has voiced his frustration over what he describes as failed conversations with the FIA regarding unnecessary fines and penalties. Referring to recent incidents like Carlos Sainz’s €10,000 fine for missing the national anthem due to a toilet break and Max Verstappen’s penalty for swearing during a press conference, the Mercedes driver and GPDA director expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in discussions with the governing body.

Russell remarked that despite repeated attempts by drivers to raise concerns and initiate dialogue with the FIA, the impact has been minimal. He suggested that the drivers place greater trust in Stefano Domenicali and Formula One Management (FOM) when it comes to efforts to improve the sport.

Russell chose not to dwell further on the issue, saying he did not want to give the topic any more airtime. He emphasised that constructive collaboration between the FIA, F1, teams, and drivers is in the best interest of the sport and that endless debates over penalties achieve little in the long run.

Asked if the FIA had taken it too far with the penalty for Sainz, George Russell said:

“Look, we've been talking about this on and off for six months now. In all honesty, I don't even want to give it any more airtime. From my own personal perspective, because we've sort of said everything we've had to say over these months, unfortunately, it has had little or no impact. All of the drivers have 100% trust and faith in [CEO] Stefano [Domenicali] and F1.”

“We know that they work together with the teams and it's in all of our interests to make something come of all of this and just see stability and collaboration. Moving forward, we just want collaboration. It just doesn't make any sense to be fighting on these topics. Yeah, that's what I'm doing.”

Carlos Sainz raised eyebrows during the FIA press conference by swearing on international broadcast, a bold move considering Max Verstappen had previously been handed a hefty €50,000 fine for similar language during the 2024 Singapore GP. His outburst came amid growing frustration among drivers regarding what they view as inconsistent and unnecessary penalties handed down by the FIA.

Adding to the tension, Russell and several drivers have also been vocal in their criticism of the FIA following the departure of Deputy President Robert Reid. Reid, who announced his resignation on social media, cited growing internal politics and a deviation from the FIA’s core principles as reasons for stepping down, a sentiment that appears to resonate with several figures in the paddock.

George Russell, speaking in his capacity as a GPDA director, reflected on Reid’s exit as a concerning sign of the current state of affairs within the governing body. Alongside his fellow drivers, he emphasised the need for reform and a more collaborative approach, especially as the FIA continues to make decisions that directly impact the athletes and the integrity of the sport.

