"They’re not a copycat of each other"- Haas chief advocates in favor of putting more American races on F1 calendar

Guenther Steiner, the team's principal at Haas, believes that there is a chance of having more United States Grand Prix because of the sheer demand from Formula 1 fans.

Steiner said that it is the "right time" for the sport to have more races because they have fans all over the globe. He defended the critiques of three US GPs by saying that all of them are completely different tracks, and each has its own unique entertainment.

“Each of these races has got their own little thing that stands out, they’re not a copycat of each other. I think it’s very good.”

Guenther Steiner also said that since the United States is a big country, it is justified for them to have three races in a year.

“Three races in America, I think it comes at the right time. The sport is already popular and it’s getting even more so as we speak in America. More races are good. America is a very big country, and they will not get in the way of each other. Two of the races I already know are very good and I think Las Vegas will put a good show on.”

Haas boss believes there is a "demand" for 24 races

Haas believes that even if there are more races next year, they are required.

The 2023 season calendar was revealed recently and it has a record-breaking 24 races lined up. One of the things that fans pointed out the most were the three Grand Prixes that would be held in the USA alone.

Up until the 2021 season, there was only one US Grand Prix that was held in Texas, at the Circuit of the Americas. But this year, the first ever Miami Grand Prix was held, and the announcement for the Las Vegas Grand Prix was made. This has been added to the 2023 calendar.

Fans believe that 24 races is a bit too much, but the Haas boss defended the same. Since Haas is an American team, it is quite natural that they would support more races there, but Steiner made some valid points. He said:

“I think obviously 24 races is a lot of races, but the demand is there. The fans want to see what we are doing, which is the biggest compliment they can give us, and we need to work hard to make them happy.”

This is not the first time that a Formula 1 race will be held in Las Vegas.

In the early 1980s, F1 raced there for four years. The Caesers Grand Prix, which took a negative hit from spectators and drivers due to the track map and driving conditions, is similar to criticisms regarding the current track.

