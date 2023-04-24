Haas star Nico Hulkenberg prepares for the upcoming Azerbaijan GP with a ‘different type of racing’

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg took a slightly different approach to prepare himself for the upcoming F1 Azerbaijan GP this weekend.

The German driver, who made an impressive comeback into the sport in 2023, scored his first points of the season in Melbourne last time around with an excellent P7 finish. After the final red flag restart, he found himself in P4 avoiding all the chaos but could not keep the position after the stewards went back to the order before the red flag.

Hulkenberg, during the April break, participated in a mini-marathon in Mallorca, Spain. The Haas driver took to his social media platforms to showcase some pictures from the event. In his caption, he wrote:

"Different style of racing today! 🏃🏼‍♂️Had a good start, good tire management, no red flags.. and overall finished with a new PB 🤘🏼 Ready for Baku."

I take a lot of positives from this weekend for the future: Nico Hulkenberg

Reflecting on his Australian GP weekend, Nico Hulkenberg stated that there were a lot of positives for him over the weekend. He mentioned that he was feeling refreshed and hungry for more.

Speaking to Sport.de, he said:

"I take a lot of positives from this weekend for the future. I feel like a lot of good things are happening. I feel fresh, positive, and hungry. We have a very good rhythm and momentum and we want to keep that and take it into the next races."

He continued:

"I've now been in Q3 twice and 11th once, Kevin got a point in Jeddah and I was in the points now too. If you look at it from the outside, it's not a bad start to the season. Of course, the learning curve is steep for the team at the beginning of the season but also for me."

Given that the midfield is so close and bunched up this season, Nico Hulkenberg can help Haas finish better than in previous seasons.

