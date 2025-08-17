Has an American team ever won an F1 race? All you need to know

Cadillac F1 is going to become the newest F1 team to race under the American license after it joins the sport in 2026. Haas is the only team currently on the F1 grid that races under the American license. As Cadillac prepares for its F1 debut, let's have a look at whether an American team has ever won an F1 race.Not many teams have raced under the American license in F1 in the history of the sport since the series was founded in 1950. Scarab, All American Racers, and Penske are some of the big names that raced in F1 under the American license. Despite having a limited number, American teams have indeed won races in F1. Let's have a detailed look at the American teams and their victories in F1.All American Racers: 1967 F1 Belgian GP American Motorsports legend Dan Gurney founded his F1 team in 1966 after being inspired by Jack Brabham, whom he previously raced for. Gurney named the team “All American Racers” and based it out of Santa Ana, California, but like most F1 teams, had a factory setup in the UK.The team had a woeful first season, with the reliability letting the team down, with the Weslake V12 engine being the primary source of concern. Nonetheless, the team continued into the 1967 season with the same engine and chassis.While reliability was again an issue with Dan Gurney retiring from nine of the 11 races he started in, the race he was able to finish resulted in a podium and a win. The first win for the team came at the 1967 Belgian GP, where Gurney beat BRM’s Jackie Stewart and Ferrari's Chris Amon to cross the chequered flag in P1.The team raced in F1 for only a handful of years, with the 1969 Canadian GP being its last entryPenske: 1976 F1 Austrian GPIndyCar legend Roger Penske took on the challenge of F1 and entered in 1975 as a constructor with Mark Donohue and John Watson behind the wheel. Like most F1 teams, the factory was set up in the UK in Graham McRae's former workshop.Penske No.1 driver Donohue passed away at the 1975 Austrian GP after a tire failure during the practice session. The PC1 powered by the Ford Cosworth wasn't as competitive as expected. However, its successors, the PC3 and PC4, were far better.John Watson drove the Penske PC4 to victory at the 1976 Austrian GP, which to date, remains the last victory by an F1 team under the American license. Multiple teams like Vel’s Parnelli Jones, Beatrice Haas, and the Haas F1 team have raced under the American license since, but haven't managed to win a race.Shadow Racing (Started off under an American License but switched to a British license before their first win)Shadow Racing made its F1 debut in 1973 and raced under the American license for the first three years before switching to racing under a British license from 1976. The team won its first race in 1977 at the Austrian GP, yet despite being founded as an American team, the move to race under British license meant it wasn't considered a win for an American team.