Has Kevin Magnussen won a race in F1? Exploring the Haas driver’s record

Kevin Magnussen currently drives for the Haas F1 team, but the Danish driver has been with several other teams in the past. Though he is not considered one of the top drivers in the sport, he is an extremely experienced one. His journey in the sport started all the way back in 2014, at the start of the hybrid era.

Since then, he has been on three different teams and driven cars with four different types of power units.

Unfortunately, he has not yet stood on the top spot of a podium. Kevin Magnussen's career in racing started all the way back in 2008, when he started racing in the Danish Formula Ford Championships. He took part in several other Formula 1 series before driving in Formula 1 in 2014.

Surprisingly, he was closest to a race win in his first ever F1 race, the 2014 F1 Australian GP. The Danish driver qualified fourth on Saturday and finished the race in second place, behind former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg. Ever since his first race, he has not stood on the podium.

Recently in the 2022 F1 season, during the treacherous rainy conditions in the Brazilian GP, Magnussen somehow managed to secure a pole position on Saturday. However, he himself knew that several other top drivers and teams would overtake him in the sprint race. He eventually started the main race from eighth position but retired in the opening lap after a collision with Daniel Ricciardo.

Though Kevin Magnussen is a fairly decent F1 driver, he has not won an F1 race yet.

Haas team boss on Kevin Magnussen's performance in the 2023 F1 season

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner explained how Kevin Magnussen gradually improved his on-track performance and elevated his confidence, especially after a decent result in the 2023 F1 Miami GP.

Though the Danish driver has been somewhat overshadowed by his new teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, Steiner feels his confidence boost will help him in the future. Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, he said:

"At the beginning of the year, he was a little bit struggling with his balance of the car. He couldn't get the feel for it. But I spoke with him, I think it was end of last week, and he said he was in a very good place in Miami with the car. He's very happy. So I think he knows now where to start the weekend setup-wise and move on from there."

Haas' boss added:

"He's a good position also confidence-wise after Miami especially. I mean, can you imagine how many people told him how great that was, you know, and that always, you know, it's always good for the ego as somebody tells you how great of a job you did, the survival that normally carries a few races."

Kevin Magnussen is currently in 17th place in the drivers championship table, with only two points in his pocket.

