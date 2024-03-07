"He is not a liar, that's for sure": Max Verstappen addresses his father Jos Verstappen's comments about Christian Horner

Max Verstappen has addressed the comments made by his father Jos Verstappen about Christian Horner, saying that he can be very outspoken. The 2024 year has already been an eventful one for F1, as there has been one major news after the other. One of these news has revolved around the Red Bull.

It all began with a Dutch publication publishing a report that Red Bull had initiated an internal investigation against team principal Horner for cross-border behavior against an employee. A few days before the start of the season, the brand released a statement that the investigation had been completed and Horner was exonerated of any wrongdoing.

This did not, however, change the situation much as on the very next day, the alleged evidence of the investigation was leaked to all of the paddock journalists, the FIA, and the FOM. As the Bahrain GP race weekend came to a close after a race which Max Verstappen dominated, his father took aim at the Red Bull team principal and called for his resignation.

Max Verstappen was recently questioned about the comments made by his father to which the driver said that he did not feel comfortable talking about the team in this setting. As quoted by BBC, the Red Bull driver said:

"[Jos] is always very outspoken. He is not a liar, that's for sure. My dad and I are very close. We call every day, even if he is not around. But I am not a guy who likes to speak a lot about certain stuff, and I just want to focus on the driving and if there are issues, we try to resolve it within the team. That is what I can say about things. For the team, it is very important that we can talk about the performance of our great car."

What had Max Verstappen's father said about Christian Horner?

Jos Verstappen gave his soundbite to multiple publications as the race weekend was coming to an end. According to several onlookers, there was a visual of both Christian Horner and Max Verstappen's father having a heated conversation before Jos would leave the room.

Talking to DaliyMail, Jos had said that the situation was driving people apart.

"It cannot continue this way. The situation is not good for the team and is driving people apart," Jos said.

Jos would not be coming to the race this weekend and that might keep the tension within the team to a minimum. Max would, however, be keeping his focus on trying to win his second race of the season.