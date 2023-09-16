“He wants to see blood”: George Russell wanting to see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on a road trip together sends F1 fans into a frenzy

F1's two most popular figures Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are rivals on and off the track. Their on-track battles have become infrequent recently, but their war of words continues to date, as they don't often see eye to eye.

However, this didn't stop Hamilton's teammate George Russell from wanting to see both of them on a road trip together. The Mercedes driver admitted his wish to see the two rivals on a road trip during an event at the Singapore GP.

"Who is in the car for an hour and a half?", the host questioned Lewis Hamilton.

However before Hamilton could make his pick, Russell made his cheeky suggestion.

"I would love to see Lewis on a road trip with Max!"

George Russell's reply was met with a huge uproar from the fans, as both Mercedes drivers were left chuckling after imagining the scenario. Russell's hilarious wish left F1 fans in a split, and one X (Twitter) user wrote:

"He wants to see blood."

Here are a few other reactions to Russell's hilarious wish:

Lewis Hamilton explains his deficit to George Russell in the Singapore GP qualifying session

With the Red Bull drivers out of the question for taking pole position, Mercedes and Ferrari were up for grabs to start on the front row.

The final minutes of the Q3 session were intense as multiple drivers threatened to take pole position. Carlos Sainz continued his stellar form as he took the P1 slot ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc. The three were separated by less than a tenth of a second.

Lewis Hamilton was not in the picture as he qualified fifth, with a lap time four-tenths slower than his teammate. After the qualifying session, Hamilton explained that he wasn't in tune with the car after making setup changes, after Friday's practice sessions.

"In Q1, the traffic was really bad when everyone moved over. I tried to stay out of trouble. I didn't have any traffic otherwise," he said to media on Saturday.

"I think we had a really great package. The car was feeling incredible yesterday, and we were hoping with some tweaks we could challenge the Ferrari's. At least one could. We made changes overnight and it went away from me."

Hamilton hopes that he and Russell can put the Ferrari drivers under pressure, which will allow them to secure their best finish of the season.

"I hope George gets a good start tomorrow and go out and put some pressure on the Ferrari's tomorrow."

Catch Lewis Hamilton live in action under the lights of Singapore at 12:00 PM UTC, this Sunday (September 17).