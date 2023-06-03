“He will have another chance of winning the championship”: Old foe Fernando Alonso backs Lewis Hamilton to win record-breaking 8th F1 title

Aston Marin F1 driver Fernando Alonso recently opined that his rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will get his shot at winning a record-breaking eighth title.

Hamilton had a great opportunity to win the title in 2021. However, he was cruelly denied a win in the final race of the season and ended up conceding the title to Max Verstappen. Since then, he hasn't been able to challenge Verstappen and Red Bull despite providing moments of brilliance.

As per F1Briefings, Fernando Alonso said:

“Lewis will be in contention for the eighth title. I don’t know if that will be next year, or in the future, but he will have another chance of winning the championship, that is for sure. Mercedes are a very strong team, and Lewis is a very strong driver. He doesn’t forget how to drive from one season to the next."

“The Mercedes car is not an easy one to drive and it is not a fast car, but you see every weekend that Lewis is always there – fourth, fifth, fourth, and he was second in Australia. He is driving on top of the car.”

"I think we still need to speed up things" - Fernando Alonso on Aston Martin's new upgrades

Fernando Alsonso recently stated that his team needs to speed up the process of introducing new upgrades if they want to continue being competitive against Red Bull.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the two-time world champion said:

"We have some new parts. I'm not sure exactly what, you will see it on the documents that the FIA is releasing (on Friday). I think the front wing, there is some modification there, and we're bringing always new parts to the car. Some of them are just circuit-specific, sometimes it's just an improvement in lap time."

He added:

"I'm happy with how we are approaching every race, there is something always new on our car, try to keep up the pace with the top teams. I think we're still growing in that area of the team, we found ourselves in a very competitive place this year, that we didn't expect, so I think we still need to speed up things. We understand that we are not in that position yet, but we stay humble, we stay delivering the job on Sundays and try to score more points than them."

It will be interesting to see if the new upgrades aid Fernando Alonso in claiming his 33rd win in front of his home fans this weekend.

