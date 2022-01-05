Helmut Marko claims Max Verstappen is "undoubtedly stronger" than Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that Max Verstappen is the best driver the team has ever had. Marko added that the Dutchman is stronger than four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel.

When asked if Verstappen is stronger than previous Red Bull drivers, including Vettel during an interview with ServusTV, the Austrian said:

“Without a doubt, Max (Verstappen) is stronger. He doesn’t need a warm-up (lap). If it rains somewhere, the others do five or eight laps. Then Max goes out and sets the fastest time on the first lap."

Marko added:

“On Jeddah – nobody knew the track. The others were still ‘exploring’ the track, Max goes out and bang! Three tenths (faster). That is one of his fascinating qualities.”

Furthermore, Marko believes that Verstappen has now finally matured into a complete racing driver, capable of fully exploiting his natural talent and raw speed. Speaking of the Dutchman’s aggression during his early years in F1, Marko said:

"He is a little less aggressive (now), much calmer, behaving consistently and at an exceptionally high level. He is able to better analyze the general picture. This is an important difference."

“In the early years, he wanted to be the fastest at all times and under all circumstances. Now he has learned to control himself, and he does so (being aggressive) only if it is absolutely necessary."

He added:

“Another important difference is that if we had a problem during free practice a few years ago, Max would explode and scream in the pits. Sometimes he carried this impatience with him on the track when, for example, a lapped driver didn't let him go quickly.”

The lapped driver that Marko is referring to is Esteban Ocon in Brazil 2018. Verstappen, while leading the race, collided with Ocon’s Force India/Racing Point after the latter tried to unlap himself.

He made his F1 debut when he was just 17 years old with Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso. Max Verstappen has often been criticized by fellow drivers and fans alike for his overtly aggressive approach to racing.

However, over the last few seasons, Max Verstappen has displayed immense maturity while battling wheel-to-wheel with rivals. He has only been agressive when necessary. His battle with Charles Leclerc in Austria 2019, with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil 2019, and at the 2021 British Grand Prix sprint qualifying are a few examples.

Max Verstappen looking at a potential race ban in 2022

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen could face a potential race ban in the upcoming season if he is involved in future on-track incidents. Verstappen has accrued seven penalty points on his FIA superlicence in the last 12 months, courtesy of penalties he accumulated during the 2021 season.

Drivers are allowed to accrue 12 penalty points before they face disciplinary action from the FIA – most certainly a race ban. Four of the seven penalty points on Max Verstappen’s superlicence will not expire until the latter part of 2022. It means the Red Bull driver will need to ensure that he doesn’t accumulate any more penalties in the upcoming season.

