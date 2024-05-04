Helmut Marko hints at one area where Adrian Newey's departure could hurt Red Bull 

Helmut Marko feels that one area where Adrian Newey's departure will hurt Red Bull is in 2026 when there will be a new regulation. The ace designer has been part of the team since 2006 and has been integral to its success. Having said that, he has finally decided to call time on his stay with the team, ending a 19-year association.

There have been varied comments about the impact of Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull. There have been a few F1 pundits who have claimed that this will lead to the team's decline. Ralf Schumacher has been vocal in claiming that the team is very close to losing Max Verstappen and will slide into mediocrity soon.

Helmut Marko was questioned about it by Kronen Zeitung, and the Austrian was complimentary of Adrian Newey and his contribution to Red Bull. One area where he felt that the team could suffer is when it comes to the change in regulations in 2026, because Newey was one of the first to grasp the concept and build on it. He said,

“This is of course a big loss for Red Bull Racing. He wasn’t always in the day-to-day business, didn’t take care of every detail or every screw, but he was the one who had the complex knowledge of aerodynamics and mechanical grip of the entire car under control. In addition, his great successes have made him a legend.”

He added,

“But of course in 2026 there will be new regulations.. Whenever such regulations came in the past, it was usually Adrian who was the first to understand it optimally.”

McLaren's Zak Brown predicts a domino effect at Red Bull after Adrian Newey's departure

McLaren boss Zak Brown predicted that the departure of Adrian Newey was just the first piece of the domino effect that fell. According to the American, Red Bull is going through a tumultuous time, and the impact is being seen on the job market with the resumes of numerous key members coming their way. He said,

"It's probably the first domino to fall, my guess is not the last, based on the resumes flying around."

Red Bull did reply to this comment by saying that most of the senior personnel at the team are on long-term contracts, hence, the suggestion that the team will lose more key members is unfounded. The loss of Newey has, however, opened up the market for sure, as the possibilities are now endless when it comes to what happens in the future.