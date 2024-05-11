Helmut Marko shares an interesting insight into Red Bull ace designer Adrian Newey's departure

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko said that Adrian Newey's departure was not a surprise to him. Newey's departure came as a surprise to the fans of the sport, as the ace designer had been part of the team since 2006.

According to multiple reports, the reason behind Newey's departure was a breakdown of relationship between him and Christian Horner. The early-season tensions within the team and the continuous political battle seemingly played a role as well.

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko was questioned by Austrian outlet OE24 about Adrian Newey's departure and if that came as a surprise to him. Marko responded by saying that it didn't come as a surprise, claiming it had been apparent for a while now. He said:

"No, that has been apparent for a long time"

When questioned about the impact of losing someone like Adrian Newey, Marko admitted that it was going to be a massive loss to the team, even though a strong team is already in place at Red Bull to take over. He said:

"Newey is a legend. He is the best F1 designer, and he was at his best when there were changes to the regulations because he always knows how to best exploit the new interpretations. And with Newey you have a figurehead. With him on board, young engineers were much easier to get because it was an honor for them to work with him."

He added,

"On the other hand, our technical team is very broad with a mix of experienced people like Pierre Waché and younger people. When there were problems, Newey was often the first to come up with a solution."

"The myth goes with Adrian Newey": Helmut Marko on the loss of the Red Bull technician

Talking about the impact, Helmut Marko also hinted that he felt Ferrari was in the prime position to secure the services of Newey. Talking about the possibility of Lewis Hamilton getting his hands on a Newey built car, Marko said that while Red Bull's technical team will not just collapse, the impact will surely be felt.

Addressing the possible impact of losing Newey, he said,

"The myth goes with Newey, but I don't think we will have a technical collapse because of it. Now we have to concentrate on the World Cup and get the team calm again."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Red Bull and Adrian Newey. The two entities were together for a long time, and now when they are separated, it certainly raises questions.