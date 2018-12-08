×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 News: Here's a new reason for Daniel Ricciardo to go 'shoeey'!

Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
News
47   //    08 Dec 2018, 23:33 IST

Getty Images
Getty Images

There could be many reasons to admire a Formula 1 driver. One can suggest without a doubt, the number of victories counts just as much as one's speed on the track; that ability to go blazing fast on a track.

There are drivers who come and go and then there are those who you just sit back and admire for all that ballsy talent.

Then there are drivers like the Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo, who, over and above the aforementioned, possesses a charm like only a few can bring to the sport.

Perhaps, it may not be incorrect to suggest that apart from being a 'race burglar', a term aptly attributed to him by Martin Brundle at the back of the driver's sensational triumph at China (2018), Daniel is also the holder of the most enigmatic smile in the sport.

And now, there's every reason to believe that the smile is only going to broaden where the imminent future is concerned.

To think that F1 drivers arrest the attention of the fans only basis their successes would be a tad bit incomplete, albeit sufficing for a large part of the picture. That their female companions; wives and girlfriends also catapult them to the attention of the world is a well-known fact.

Well, having said that, kindly embrace the new power couple in the glitzy fanfare of F1: Daniel Ricciardo and Aussie model Jessica Gomes.

Earlier this week, rumors emanating from Australian media pointed at the fact that Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, soon to take the seat in a Renault starting 2019 is dating fashion bombshell, Jessica Gomes.

One wonders given this latest development whether the duo is Australia's next power couple?

Advertisement

In fact, what lends more credibility to the floating rumors is the fact that both Daniel and Jessica hail from the same city, Perth being their home city.

What is interesting, in this regard is that while neither among them could be contacted to confirm what's now more than just a rumor, sources placed at high-levels confirm very much the same.

A David Jones Ambassador, 33-year-old Australian model may certainly be seen walking hand in hand with the flamboyant and successful Aussie F1 driver starting the 2019 season.

All that said, having put behind what could only be called an 'exciting season that turned dour', Daniel perhaps can now look forward to each race with renewed vigor.

Last year, he was able to clinch two exciting race wins, one each at the Principality of Monaco and Shanghai, China. So what can the new stint bring, Daniel? Perhaps, some lady luck?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2019 Renault F1 Daniel Ricciardo
Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Raikkonen. Dravid. Lara. Alonso. Monte Carlo. Trinidad. Square Cut. Hairpin Bend. Naznin Boniadi. Claudia Gherini. Deutschland
Daniel Ricciardo and Lady luck: a relationship gone stale
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo left frustrated after another DNF at...
RELATED STORY
RED BULL, RICCIARDO AND THE WAY FORWARD
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 intriguing team-mate battles in 2019
RELATED STORY
Predicting the F1 midfield of the 2019 season
RELATED STORY
Miami to host the last F1 Festival of 2018
RELATED STORY
Robert Kubica returns to F1 with Williams: Exciting or dull?
RELATED STORY
Renault hilariously roast Verstappen in Brazilian GP preview
RELATED STORY
Tyre selection for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Renault,...
RELATED STORY
F1 Brazilian GP: Top 5 crashes at Interlagos
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us