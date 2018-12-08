F1 News: Here's a new reason for Daniel Ricciardo to go 'shoeey'!

Getty Images

There could be many reasons to admire a Formula 1 driver. One can suggest without a doubt, the number of victories counts just as much as one's speed on the track; that ability to go blazing fast on a track.

There are drivers who come and go and then there are those who you just sit back and admire for all that ballsy talent.

Then there are drivers like the Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo, who, over and above the aforementioned, possesses a charm like only a few can bring to the sport.

Perhaps, it may not be incorrect to suggest that apart from being a 'race burglar', a term aptly attributed to him by Martin Brundle at the back of the driver's sensational triumph at China (2018), Daniel is also the holder of the most enigmatic smile in the sport.

And now, there's every reason to believe that the smile is only going to broaden where the imminent future is concerned.

To think that F1 drivers arrest the attention of the fans only basis their successes would be a tad bit incomplete, albeit sufficing for a large part of the picture. That their female companions; wives and girlfriends also catapult them to the attention of the world is a well-known fact.

Well, having said that, kindly embrace the new power couple in the glitzy fanfare of F1: Daniel Ricciardo and Aussie model Jessica Gomes.

Earlier this week, rumors emanating from Australian media pointed at the fact that Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, soon to take the seat in a Renault starting 2019 is dating fashion bombshell, Jessica Gomes.

One wonders given this latest development whether the duo is Australia's next power couple?

In fact, what lends more credibility to the floating rumors is the fact that both Daniel and Jessica hail from the same city, Perth being their home city.

What is interesting, in this regard is that while neither among them could be contacted to confirm what's now more than just a rumor, sources placed at high-levels confirm very much the same.

A David Jones Ambassador, 33-year-old Australian model may certainly be seen walking hand in hand with the flamboyant and successful Aussie F1 driver starting the 2019 season.

All that said, having put behind what could only be called an 'exciting season that turned dour', Daniel perhaps can now look forward to each race with renewed vigor.

Last year, he was able to clinch two exciting race wins, one each at the Principality of Monaco and Shanghai, China. So what can the new stint bring, Daniel? Perhaps, some lady luck?

