How to become an F1 Pit Crew member? All you need to know

For any motorsport fan, getting involved with an F1 team is a dream come true. If not a driver, being on a team in various roles, including that of an F1 pit crew member, becomes a big deal if one has a passion for speed and precision.

However, it's not easy to become a driver or a mechanic overnight, as it takes years of experience and practice to get into one of the elite teams in the most prominent form of Motorsports. In today's article, we will keep how to be a driver aside, and explore how one can become an F1 Pit Crew:

Education and Skills

There is no specific degree required to become a Pit Crew. However, one needs to be aware and have a solid understanding of Motorsports and vehicle mechanics to apply for this role. Knowing mathematics, physics, and engineering helps the cause, as Motorsports is purely based on these subjects.