How does F1 qualifying work? Decoding the format and more

One of the most crucial aspects of any F1 race weekend is the qualifying session, which determines the starting grid for the race.

Follow us along as we take a deep dive into the format of F1 qualifying and explore the various elements that make it so thrilling.

F1 qualifying takes place on the day before the race, usually on a Saturday. It consists of three distinct parts - Q1, Q2, and Q3. Each session narrows down the field of drivers, allowing only the fastest to progress to the next stage.

How do the Q1, Q2, and Q3 work in an F1 qualifying?

Q1 is the initial phase of qualifying and lasts for 18 minutes. All drivers have the opportunity to set their fastest lap times during this session. The aim for each driver is to secure a spot within the top 15 positions. At the end of Q1, the five slowest drivers are eliminated and will start the race from the 16th position onwards.

Q2 follows immediately after Q1 and lasts for 15 minutes. The remaining 15 drivers continue their battle to secure a spot in the top 10. Like Q1, the objective for drivers is to set the fastest lap time possible. At the end of Q2, the five slowest drivers are eliminated, and their starting positions for the race are determined based on their Q2 lap times, starting from 11th place.

Finally, Q3 is the decisive phase of qualifying and lasts for 12 minutes. The top 10 drivers from Q2 fight for the coveted pole position, which grants the driver the privilege of starting the race from the front of the grid. The time set by each driver during Q3 determines their respective positions from first to 10th on the starting grid.

During each qualifying session, drivers have multiple attempts to set their fastest lap time. They can choose when to enter the track and for how long, strategizing their runs to get the best possible result.

However, it's worth noting that tire management plays a crucial role in qualifying. Each driver has a limited number of tires available, and using them efficiently is essential to maximize performance.

In recent years F1 has introduced some changes to the qualifying format to enhance the quality. For example, there have been discussions about introducing reverse-grid qualifying races, where the starting order for the main race is determined by the result of a separate sprint race.

Previously, the now-postponed Imola Grand Prix was also supposed to test out the brand-new F1 qualifying format which would've lessened the number of sets of tires by two.

F1 qualifying is an intriguing spectacle whose format, with its progressive elimination and intense battles, adds a layer of excitement and drama to the race weekend.

As fans eagerly await the main event of the Monaco Grand Prix following the qualifying session, it remains an exciting prospect to speculate who'd come out on top. Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso have secured the two pole positions, while Charles Leclerc will be starting off from the third position.

