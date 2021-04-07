How much does a Formula 1 car weigh?

Formula 1 is widely regarded as the pinnacle of motorsport, and despite being a sport, Formula 1 is also a technical marvel. Thousands of people work tirelessly to develop the quickest car possible, just to earn themselves the slightest of advantages over their rivals which could potentially give them a winning edge.

One of the ways to do this is to lighten the car as much as possible. However, Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, have mandated certain rules and regulations pertaining to the weight of the car that the teams have to abide by.

Did you know, with a race weight of 752KG, @F1 cars in 2021 are 152kg heavier than they were in 2000?



It might seem like a big gain, but with modern aero and hybrid engines, it's a feat of engineering to squeeze everything into a 5000 x 2000 x 950mm race car. 🛠 #UBSF1 pic.twitter.com/NqNcv3RFrn — UBS Formula 1 (@UBSf1) April 1, 2021

What is the weight of a Formula 1 car?

The minimum weight requirement for a Formula 1 car keeps on changing each year. In 2019, the minimum weight was 740 kgs, which was increased to 746 kgs for the 2020 season.

However, the current minimum weight of a Formula 1 car based on the 2021 regulations is 752 kgs. This weight does not include the 110 kgs of fuel that has to be carried during the race.

The minimum weight of the car includes other components, most notably, the engine, or as ex-Benetton F1 Team mechanic Steve Matchett used to say, "the lump".

It's the heaviest component of any Formula 1 car and weighs in at 150 kgs. The minimum weight for the engine was increased from 145 to 150 kgs in an effort to prevent the teams from using expensive metals which are comparatively lighter.

Well, that's one solution for shedding car weight 😅@Anto_Giovinazzi's car lost its engine cover during FP1#GermanGP 🇩🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/UY4wnwl9TR — Formula 1 (@F1) July 20, 2018

However it's worth mentioning that since Formula 1 has planned to be a "net zero" producer of carbon by 2030, the FIA has allowed the usage of "green" materials like bamboo, cotton, etc. which are much lighter than the metals that are generally used in the car.

F1's chief technical officer Pat Symonds has suggested that by 2025, Formula 1 will move on to "active aero," which could reduce the weight of the car, as this will help reduce downforce levels, thus allowing teams to burn less fuel than what they are now.

