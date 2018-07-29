Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
How much would a wet race benefit the tickets? 

Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
56   //    29 Jul 2018, 17:06 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Final Practice
Bottas in ultras during Q1

Hungary GP has seen a lot of drama over ever since it became a part of Formula One. The track of Hungaroring is known for its narrow structure and challenging right-hand hairpin bend where getting a good exit for a long DRS zone is very crucial, this DRS zone has not seen a lot of overtaking in past few years. Another strong point of attack is the chicane of turn 6 where we have seen frequent 'prey type situation' where cars prepare to close in so that they can attack in an all flat out turns of 9,10,11 and 12. The pit straight is also an iconic spot for overtaking; Nelson Piquet pulling off the greatest 'overtaking and defending' against a startled Ayrton Senna comes to mind.

Yesterday's qualification showed how competitive the race can become when the track is wet and its all about car control. In this condition "the rain men" of Formula One excel even in an inferior car. The race can be interesting if it rains because it would give the midfielders a chance to catch up to the top cars. Lewis Hamilton loves rainy conditions and it would be a great advantage if rain gods were to shower blessings.

Wet Conditions during Q2 and Q3
Wet Conditions during Q2 and Q3

After claiming a brilliant pole Hamilton said,“It is so tricky out there. It was dry for a part of the lap and then wet. It is really difficult to arrive in the corner and know what grip you have. Then at the end, you were just looking for a grippy line. It is about give and take, each corner, I was up, I was down, I was up, I was down. It was an emotional rollercoaster.”

Another advantage from a spectator point of view is that even though Hungary sums up as a narrow circuit the overtaking opportunities would increase and someone as hungry as Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg will charge their way in. Rain in qualifying killed the hopes of Red Bull Racing who took a penalty for Hungary. On the other hand, rainy conditions can be a good thing for the Bulls as both Max Verstappen and Daniel Riccardio are good in the rain. The main concern for Ferrari would be Sebastian Vettel who doesn't perform to his fullest potential when it rains.

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying

Rain in Formula One has always called for a touch of finesse from the drivers' end and in Hungary where the track is so tight and run off areas are not very large, chances of sifting out the lesser drivers become even greater. A wet race would be the perfect gift to Fernando Alonso as he turns 37 today. Fernando counts rain to be a positive boost and he told Sky media yesterday how the rain had been instrumental for him to qualify P11.


Deep Roy Choudhury
silent guy with ray of hopes
