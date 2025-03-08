How did Sebastian Vettel fare at the Race of Champions 2025? All about the 4x F1 champion's performance in the event

A hoard of F1 personalities participated in the 2025 Race of Champions, and former winner Sebastian Vettel was also a part of it. The German driver has won the elusive title in both the nation's cup and the driver's side. and participated in his 11th Race of Champions this time around.

The 37-year-old had partnered up with former F1 driver Mick Schumacher for the Nations Cup. Mick's father, Michael Schumacher, had joined forces with Vettel in 2007 for the fabled race.

The pair won six titles together for Germany. On the other hand, Sebastian Vettel won his solitary race on the driver's camp in 2015 and aimed to continue his legacy at the Race of Champions this year.

The four-time F1 champion started strong in the Nations Cup as they won their first head-to-head against Australia's off-road duo. He and Mick then progressed into the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Australia's Supercar team 2-1.

This ended his and Mick Schumacher's day in the Nations Cup. Heading into the driver's round, the German pairing was split and faced Australian rivals in the quarter-finals.

The 37-year-old was beaten by Supercars star Chaz Mostert. His German compatriot was met with the same fate as he was beaten by Will Brown.

Thus, the four-time F1 champion's 11th running at the Race of Champions ended with no trophies and a single victory.

Former F1 driver gives his take on Sebastian Vettel returning to F1

Sebastian Vettel at the FIA Formula One World Championship 2013, Grand Prix of India - Source: Getty

Sebastian Vettel has been in the paddock's speculations for the past year regarding a possible return to racing. However, he has remained clear of any statements and continues racing in some events.

While some people would like to see the four-time champion make a return on the F1 grid, former F1 driver David Coulthard thinks otherwise. The 53-year-old recommended that Vettel should give up his dreams of racing in F1 as he has lost his edge, and said (via totalmotorsport):

"He should give it up and stop dreaming that he will be faster after taking a few years off. The stopwatch doesn't lie. He wasn't quite at his best at the end at Aston Martin either."

The German driver raced for five teams in his 16-year-long F1 career. Vettel won his first race with Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix, which laid the stones for his promotion to Red Bull.

At the Austrian giant, the 37-year-old won 38 races and claimed four world championships that helped him join an elite club of drivers in F1 history. Vettel then moved to Ferrari after the end of the 2014 season and claimed 14 race victories with the Scuderia before parting ways.

For his last stint, he joined Aston Martin in 2021 but announced his retirement from F1 just a year later and ended his reign in the sport he loved the most.

