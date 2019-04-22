How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live? F1 Baku - Online Stream Details, TV Schedule, Weather, Tyre, Track info and more

Monish Salimath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 9 // 22 Apr 2019, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix - Baku City

The Formula 1 circus heads to Baku, Azerbaijan for the round 4 of the 2019 F1 World Championship.

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton leads the championship standings ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas for the first time season and the Briton will be looking forward to defend his win at Baku.

Ferrari haven't won a single race yet and the team have got it all wrong in the opening three races with team orders costing track positions and the experienced Vettel being outpaced by his young teammate Leclerc on most occasions.

The Baku city street circuit was voted as one of fan favorite races last season. The 2018 Azerbaijan GP was a truly a modern classic with the race leader Bottas picking up a puncture in the closing stages, the Red Bull teammates crashing into each other and after all the drama it was Lewis Hamilton who stood on the top step of the podium.

Will Mercedes' winning streak continue? Will Ferrari's straight line speed pave way for their first win or will it be Red Bull magic at Baku?

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

Round 4 of 2019 F1 World Championship: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Date: April 26 - 28, 2019.

Circuit Location: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

Most Wins (Driver): Lewis Hamilton/ Daniel Ricciardo (1 each)

Most Wins (Constructor): Mercedes/ Red Bull Racing (1 each)

Lap Record: Sebastian Vettel 1:43.441

When and where is the 2019 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Weekend?

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP takes place on Sunday, 14 April 2019 at the Baku City street circuit at Baku, Azerbaijan.

The race/ Grand Prix will begin at 16:10 local time (17:40 Indian Standard Time IST).

Practice 1 will be held on 12 March 2019 at 13:00 local time (14:30 IST).

Practice 2 will also be held on the same day at 17:00 local time (18:30 IST).

Practice 3 commences at 14:00 local time (15:30 IST) on 16 March 2019 while the Qualifying for the 2019 Azerbaijan GP at Baku will start at 17:00 local time (18:30 IST) on the same day.

Where to watch F1 Azerbaijan GP in the UK and Europe?

Sky Sports has an exclusive deal to F1's Live TV rights in the UK. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice, qualifying, and the race will be telecasted on Sky Sports F1 and Now TV.

Where to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Australia?

The Azerbaijan GP is available on Ten, Ten HD and Fox Sports in Australia.

Where to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the USA?

The Live Telecast of the Azerbaijan GP is available on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA.

Where to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in India?

Star Sports Select 2 & Select HD2 will telecast the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in India. Online Live Stream of the qualifying and the race is available on Hotstar.com

How to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Online? Live Stream Details

The live stream of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix is available online on F1 TV (Paid Subscription) & for Indian Audience Live Stream is available on Hotstar.com

What circuit is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The Baku City Circuit will be the venue for the Azerbaijan GP. The drivers must complete 51 laps, totaling 306.049 km. Each lap around the circuit is 6.003 km long.

What F1 Tyre's have the teams chosen for F1 Azerbaijan GP 2019?

Tyre Choice - 2019 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pirelli has announced that the C4 Red Soft tyres, C3 Yellow Medium, and C2 White Hard tyres are available for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Wet weather and Intermediate tyres are also available for the teams in case of rains.

Weather Forecast for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

According to Accuweather.com, the race day in Baku and qualifying will be on a sunny day with clear skies, the weather is anywhere between 17-19 C for the entire Azerbaijan GP weekend. The wind speed being is in the range of 19 Km/h throughout the weekend.

Latest F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda