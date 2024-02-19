"I believe it’s possible with Alpine" - Pierre Gasly confident French works team can be a frontrunner

Pierre Gasly has come out in support of Alpine and feels the team can be a frontrunner in the upcoming season. The French team has faced a lot of criticism since last season for regressing in the pecking order.

Alpine started the ground effect regulations on a high note, finishing the 2022 F1 season fourth in the championship. The 2023 F1 season was supposed to be the one where the team progressed further.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen and the team regressed instead. Other than a podium for Pierre Gasly in Zandvoort and one for Esteban Ocon in Monaco, Alpine never really had the pace to be even close to the top five teams. Even for 2024, the expectations from the team are not that high.

Pierre Gasly however has put his weight behind his team and feels that it could become a frontrunner in F1. As quoted by Motorsportweek, Gasly said:

"Obviously I started with Alpine last year. I know the project I’m working on. I have the end of my contract at the end of the year and obviously there are conversations ongoing."

He added:

“I think the situation is pretty clear, but at the moment I just want to see what this car is capable of. Ultimately my goal is to fight at the front. I believe it’s possible with Alpine. I’m 28, good experience, I’m in my prime and that’s what I’m working for. I want to fight for wins, for podiums and be up there.”

Pierre Gasly opens up about his future with Alpine

Pierre Gasly, just like his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon, will be out of his contract by the end of the season. The French driver was questioned about where he saw his future and if it was with his current team.

Gasly claimed that the conversations had already begun and he has got his team to handle that side of things. He said:

“It’s an ongoing process and we have had conversations. I think it’s going to start going crazy after a couple of races or maybe it did already. Obviously as a driver, I’ve got my team to do this type of job. I’m focusing on what I’ve got to do as a driver because ultimately that’s what I want to do."

He added:

"I want to perform, I want to give my absolute best, I want to do my absolute best for the team. 500 people worked day and night to get that car as good as they can and then my job is to bring it to further up the grid as I can so it’s what I focus on.”

Pierre Gasly did have a strong first season at Alpine where he outscored teammate Esteban Ocon. He would be looking to build on it in 2024.