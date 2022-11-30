Lewis Hamilton believes the FIA’s jewelry rule targeted him in particular, so he countered back by wearing more jewelry at the Miami GP. The Brit admitted to fooling around, mentioning that he had certain concealed piercings that could not be removed.

Asked by Vanity Fair if the jewelry saga clearly targeted him, the Briton replied, saying:

“I mean, yeah. Because I’m the only one that has jewellery on really.”

On his stunt in Miami, where he wore multiple watches and jewelry deliberately, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I just put on as much as I could.”

The Briton was asked to remove his piercings when the new FIA race direction highlighted an old motorsport rule. The rule stated that drivers were banned from wearing any jewelry while racing. Lewis Hamilton felt targeted by the rule as he was one of the only drivers wearing jewelry on the grid.

In Miami, he walked into the paddock wearing five necklaces, three watches, eight rings, and a few bracelets to mock the rule. He said that he also told the stewards he had piercings that he could not remove and one being concealed. He told Vanity Fair:

“As I said, I can’t remove at least two of them. One, I can’t really explain where it is.”

Explaining the reasons behind his vague admission, the Briton stated:

“I was just f***ing with it. I don’t have any other piercings anywhere. But I love that there’s this thinking: Sh*t, has he got his b*lls pierced? Since I was a kid—rules—I’ve never loved being told what to do.”

Lewis Hamilton has not lost his mojo, according to Dutch F1 driver

Tom Coronel believes Lewis Hamilton made a great recovery in the second half of the 2022 season. The Dutch driver is convinced the Briton will win his eighth title and is not under pressure to drive for money or fame, which makes the goal more achievable.

Speaking to Formula 1 NL, Coronel praised Lewis Hamilton, saying:

“He just wants that eighth title and even if it stays far away next year, Hamilton has more chance of becoming champion than someone winning the state lottery.”

Despite his late resurgence in the second half of the season, the seven-time world champion had no poles or wins for the first time in his career. Hamilton finished the 2022 championship sixth in the driver’s standings with 240 points and was beaten by his teammate, George Russell, who finished fourth.

