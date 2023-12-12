"I would like to have more competition": Max Verstappen's father has a surprising wish for the 2024 F1 season

Max Verstappen's father has admitted that he would love to have more competition in the 2024 F1 season after the kind of dominance Red Bull had this year. The 2023 season has seen unprecedented dominance from both the driver and the team. The team ended the season winning all but one race this year while the the driver dropped only three races all season.

This came on the back of a 2022 F1 season which was dominant for Red Bull and Max Verstappen as well. In 2022, the team won 17 races while the driver accumulated a record 15 wins as well. The 2021 F1 season was the last time Max Verstappen had a competitive battle for the title which came down to the wire.

Talking about what he would want to see next season, Jos Verstappen told PlanetF1 that he would like to see some competition. He said:

“He(Max Verstappen) has faith in the team and what they come up with. I would like to have more competition. Of course, we want to win the races but I also like him fighting and then running away with a win, or maybe just not. I think everybody wants to see that."

He added:

“I’m a fan of the sport, I’m a fan of Formula 1. Of course, it’s nice to win 18 or 19 races in the season. But, to win the championship as he did in 2021, I also enjoyed it after all so… why not?”

Max Verstappen's ability to switch off impresses his father

Talking about how Max has been performing, his father feels the most important thing for him has been his son's ability to switch off when the race is over and continue to perform at a high level whenever on track. He told the aforementioned publication:

“Well, I don’t think you can go back to one race or whatever. For me, that he is, in every race, on a high level… that’s, to me, so important and nice to see. As well, after a race, he can really switch off. He can really focus on other things and, sometimes, I want to talk to him about something, and he’ll say ‘Please, not about Formula 1’. He just wants to relax at home and not talk about that.”

The Red Bull driver has truly gone on a record-breaking spree in the last couple of seasons. The driver is now at three World Championship titles and will be hoping to continue this dominant run next season as well.