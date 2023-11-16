"I wouldn't listen to the drivers": Max Verstappen's intriguing perspective on drivers having a say in track layouts and other facets of the sport

Max Verstappen believes the sports executives' perspective is justified in terms of driver opinions on the operations front being overlooked. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas GP, the Dutchman gave his take on driver opinions being considered when it comes to running the sport.

With the hype, glitz, and glamor surrounding the race in the desert casino town, Max Verstappen was not enthusiastic about racing in Las Vegas. Despite a star-studded opening ceremony, the reigning champion remained unenthusiastic about the hyped event and the circuit layout.

Asked by Sportskeeda whether drivers felt handicapped because their opinions were not being considered, Max Verstappen replied:

“That is also not, we are also not stakeholders so we just go with it. I mean they decide what they do right. I would do the same if I was the owner, I wouldn’t listen to the drivers, it's my sport, I would do with it what I want, if that would be the case.”

Reminded that drivers were the most important part of the sport, he said:

“Well maybe you should tell them that. I just drive where I have to drive to be honest.”

Asked if he’d appreciate it if drivers were consulted as a bare minimum, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah. But if someone really wants to go in this direction, that you want a lot more show, attached to the kind of program, I guess we have to deal with that. As long as everything goes well, you can say everything is working well. But let's see how long fans also like this.”

Max Verstappen was understanding of F1’s stance on running the show from a business perspective. He felt he would do the same if he was a stakeholder in the sport. Upon being reminded by journalists that drivers were an integral part of the sport and needed to have an opinion, he felt that the sport had taken a direction where drivers did not have much of a say.

Doubting the ability of the showmanship of the sport being able to lure fans for too long, the 26-year-old world champion believes that consulting the drivers would be appreciated. The circuit layout at Las Vegas has been unimpressive according to many drivers who felt that it would not encourage overtaking or good racing.

Max Verstappen refuses to fake the hype surrounding the Las Vegas GP ceremony

Max Verstappen refuted the idea of hiding his dislike towards the show surrounding the Las Vegas race. The Dutchman stated that he felt like a clown while having to stand and wave at the crowds at the opening ceremony. He claimed that Sin City is a place he likes but not one where he prefers racing. Stating that his opinion was not going to make much of a difference, the reigning champion felt the opening ceremony was one of those events he preferred to skip. The 26-year-old was uninterested in the glitz and glamor that overshadowed the performance side of racing.

Asked if he had spoken to F1 about his opinions on the Las Vegas GP, Max Verstappen said:

“I don’t know, I guess they still make money if I like it or not, so it’s not up to me! But I’m also not going to fake it, I just always voice my opinion on positive things and negative things. That’s just how I am. Some people like the show a bit more, I don’t like it at all. I grew up just looking at the performance side of things and that’s how I see it as well. So for me, I like to be in Vegas, but not so much for racing.”

Asked if the opinion made a difference, he said:

“Like I said, I just drive where I have to drive. But you can still voice your opinion about stuff. For the rest, you just do your weekend and go to the next one.”

Asked if he liked the opening ceremony, Max Verstappen concluded:

“For me, you can all skip these kinds of things. It’s not about the singers. It’s standing out there waving (to the crowds), looking like a clown.”

The triple champion concluded that despite his likes and dislikes, he drives where he is told to and does not have much of a choice.