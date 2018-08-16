F1: I’ll eventually end up at Mercedes-Ocon

Esteban Ocon has claimed that he’ll be given a seat at the German team soon enough. The Frenchman currently drives for Force India and is in his second season with them. He joined the Mercedes program after his GP3 title-win in 2015.

He was earlier rumoured to make a loan switch to Renault, but Ricciardo’s shock move to the French team closed out that option for him. He is now linked with a similar loan move to McLaren for 2019, with Lance Stroll looking set to join Force India.

Ocon spoke to Motorsport.com regarding this during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. “The bosses [at Mercedes] have plans for me that are 'not yet',” said Ocon.

"It's not the plan for now. I think they want me to have more experience before I jump in that car. I knew that already. I have targets I have to respect.

“At the moment they are happy with the job I'm doing. It's just a matter of time, I think."

Ocon also went on to reveal that the Mercedes bosses had been very straightforward with him and that the contract extension for Bottas was something he expected.

"What I'm sure of is that Mercedes is doing a great job with my management since I joined them. They always put me in the best sporting position for me. I don't have to be worried, it's all going to be ok,” he said.

However, one thing he was unsure of was where he will end up next season.

"The job we are doing with Force India this year is strong and everyone is happy with that. If I stay here [Force India] or go somewhere else, I don't know. But I will have a great position for sure next year."

Mercedes are long overdue an academy driver and Ocon could be the perfect choice to open that avenue for them.