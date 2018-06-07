F1: I'll headbutt someone - Verstappen to the press

Verstappen was asked again about Monaco and the Dutchman thought that race was behind him.

Max Verstappen has had a tough start to the season

Max Verstappen is getting ready for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal after he finished in ninth place at the Monaco Grand Prix less than two weeks ago.

Verstappen will be looking to have a better weekend for himself and the team after his error in Free Practise three in Monaco saw him start the race at the back of the grid.

And this was on a weekend where Red Bull were favourites to win the infamous street race and so they did thanks to Verstappen's teammate Danie Ricciardo.

But Red Bull could have scored more points in the Constructors' Championship if Verstappen had it to the qualifying sessions the day before the race showdown.

It has been a tough start to the season for the 20-year-old.

Verstappen was not happy with the questions that were directed towards him

Retirements in Bahrain, China and Azerbaijan have possibly ended his chances of fighting for the driver's championship.

But on Thursday's Canadian Grand Prix press conference, it was the perfect opportunity for the members of the media to get the Dutchman's latest thoughts on what happened in Monaco.

Verstappen was not happy with the questions that were going to be thrown at him next.

Jonathan McEvoy from the Daily Mail newspaper asked the Red Bull driver on why he has had so many accidents in 2018 so far.

Verstappen responded to the question with very few words: "I don't know.

"And like I said at the beginning of this press conference, I am getting really tired of all the questions.

"I think if I get a few more I will headbutt someone."

Jos Verstappen's son currently sits in the sixth position in the driver's championship after six races, 75 points behind the leader Lewis Hamilton.

When asked by another journalist about his racing approach, Verstappen was quick to defend his way of racing: "I will never change my approach because it has brought me to where I am right now.

"After a race, there's not a right time to talk to everybody who make those comments I just don't listen to it anyway and I just do my own thing.

"The beginning of the year has not been going so well and not in the way I like it."

Verstappen had to remind the press in front of him that he had enough of the questions related to his performance in Monaco.

He added: "A few mistakes especially in Monaco and China but it doesn't make sense to keep talking about it. Because I get really tired of it.

"It just feels like there are better questions out there than if you keep asking me about what happened in the previous weekend (Monaco).

"I'm just focusing on what's ahead and I'm confident that I can turn things around. The speed is there, I've always been quick every single weekend. It would be much more of a problem if I was going really slow because that would be a critical problem."

