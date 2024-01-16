"I'm staying at Mercedes to beat Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton": Toto Wolff exclaims on the eve of his latest contract

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff seemed ready for the challenge as he exclaimed that he was staying at the team to beat Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton. Wolff and the British driver have enjoyed a close relationship over the last decade, with both joining the German squad in 2013 and dominating the sport from 2014 onwards.

The last two seasons have not been good for Mercedes or Hamilton. While the seven-time world champion has not won a single race in the last two seasons the German team has registered only one win during the time with George Russell. During the struggle, there were even question marks raised about the leadership capabilities of Wolff.

But the Austrian has quelled the rumors after announcing a three-year extension at Mercedes and proclaimed that he would beat Red Bull with Hamilton by his side.

“I'm staying at Mercedes to beat Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton. Those who have driven in the simulator have told us that the 2024 car [W15] doesn't look like the car of the last two years. If we give Hamilton a good car that he can rely on, he can get back in front of everyone,” Wolff was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta.

Mercedes boss backs Lewis Hamilton to win the title in the right car

When questioned if Lewis Hamilton could win the title in the right car, Toto Wolff was belligerent in his reply as he backed the Brit to win the title in the right car.

Pointing to the fact that Hamilton is already a seven-time world champion and still performing at a very high level, Wolff threw his weight behind his driver and said via the Telegraph:

“The answer is clearly yes in capital letters. There is a reason Lewis is a seven-time world champion, and has broken all the records… his ability is on a different level. If we are able to give him a car that he actually feels, that drives in a way that he can trust, he will be on the level that’s needed to win the championship. 39 is no age.”

Wolff, with his current contract, will take the team into the new regulations. Hamilton, on the other hand, sees his contract end by the 2025 F1 season.