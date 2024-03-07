"I don't see myself in F1 without them by my side": Max Verstappen talks about Jos Verstappen and his manager

Max Verstappen has reasserted his faith in his father, Jos Verstappen, and his manager, Raymond Vermeulen, after the turn of events in Bahrain last week. The Red Bull driver's father and manager were in the eye of the storm last week when they were seen chatting with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Wolff had, however, denied any speculation of Max Verstappen joining his team, but the Red Bull drivers' father caused a storm by the time the Bahrain GP weekend ended. By the time it ended, Jos had already called for Christain Horner's resignation from the team.

To add to that, Jos had reportedly told his friends that if Horner continued at Red Bull, Max Verstappen would leave for Mercedes. This has led to a lot of speculation and even questions over what role Jos will play in Max's career in the future.

Max Verstappen set the record straight by stating that Jos would continue to be at his side throughout his career. He told media, including BBC,

"I don't see myself in F1 without them by my side. Everyone in general, even if you have arguments or not, there are always things that can be worked out. Everyone is man enough and respectful enough anyway."

He added,

"I have not always agreed with everything that happens in F1. That's why sometimes it is good to have a discussion about things and then you might agree to disagree sometimes. That's what happens in a relationship. That's how it goes."

"My dad and I are very close": Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen emphasized the significant role of Jos Verstappen in his life, highlighting their childhood partnership and their collaboration to help him achieve his goal of becoming a world champion.

Talking to the media, Verstappen shared a glimpse of how close he was to his father, as he talked to him every day even when he was not around. He said,

“My dad and I are very close, we call every day even if he’s not around or whatever. But on the other hand, I’m not a guy who likes to speak a lot about certain stuff. I just want to focus on the driving bit. If there are any issues, we try to always resolve it within the team.”

The Red Bull dynamics have certainly suffered this season, and it remains to be seen if the team can bring the focus back to the car and the racing.