"I sympathise with the woman": Max Verstappen's father voices concern for the Red Bull employee that complained against Christian Horner

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has once again inserted himself in the Christian Horner/Red Bull saga. This time around, the Dutchman has said that he sympathized with the woman who raised the complaint against the Red Bull team principal.

The entire situation began with Red Bull boss Christian Horner being subjected to an internal investigation for cross-border behavior towards another employee. Since the complaint was first registered, there have been far too many developments that reek of political power play. Horner was exonerated after the conclusion of the inverstigation.

Jos Verstappen had said after the race in Bahrain that Christian Horner was breaking the team apart. The Dutchman is not in the F1 paddock for the race this weekend in Saudi Arabia. In a bite for the Daily Mail, the Dutchman has once again re-inserted himself into the conversation. Talking about the Red Bull employee who had raised the complaint against the team principal, Verstappen said:

“I sympathize with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens. Red Bull seem to know what they are doing with her, we will see. But I think it is for her to come out and see what happens."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner had said in the Thursday press conference that the time had come to draw a line and move ahead from the entire saga. When questioned about this, Max Verstappen's father was not too welcoming, as he said that it was too late for that. He told the Daily Mail:

“I think it's a bit too late for that now. If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner's appeal that Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen rejected

Earlier in the weekend, Red Bull boss Christian Horner was part of the team principal's press conference, where he stressed the need to move on from the investigation on him.

Horner stressed that the case had been put in front of a king's counsel and there was found to be no wrongdoing in the case. He said:

"Well, obviously, there's been an awful lot of coverage surrounding this, but one has to go back to the basis of this. A grievance was raised, it was fully investigated, and it was dismissed. And from there, we move onwards. And I think an awful lot has been made out of this. Obviously, it has been obviously of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons."

He added:

"And I think the time now is to look forward and to draw a line under it. We're here to go racing. We're here as a Formula 1 team. And the time now is to focus on what is going on on track and the performance of the cars and the drivers and where the spotlight should be during the course of a Grand Prix weekend."

The situation has not improved much at Red Bull, however. With a suspension for Helmut Marko looming large, it remains to be seen what will happen next.