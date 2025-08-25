"I think he's hit his head a few too many times": When Daniel Ricciardo clapped at Jacques Villeneuve's criticism of him

Daniel Ricciardo launched an attack on Jacques Villeneuve at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix, after the former world champion claimed that he should not be in F1 anymore. The Aussie driver claimed that Villeneuve has "hit his head a few too many times", as he dismissed the criticism.

Daniel Ricciardo was struggling for form in the first half of the 2024 season in what was his first full season with the Racing Bulls team upon his return to F1. Prior to the 2024 Canadian GP, former world champion Jacques Villeneuve questioned why Ricciardo was still in F1, claiming that he can't "cut it" anymore.

"Why is he still in F1? We're hearing the same thing for the last five years. 'We have to make the car better for him, poor him', no. You're in F1," said Villeneuve. [via Sky Sports]

Ricciardo then went on to claim his best qualifying result of the season, as he secured P5 on the grid for the race at Montreal. After this, he launched a counterattack against Villeneuve.

"I heard he's been talking s**t. But he always does. I think he's hit his head a few too many times. So I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something," said Ricciardo.

"I won't give him the time of day but all those people can suck it. I want to say more but we'll leave him behind," he added.

Daniel Ricciardo made his comeback to F1 with the Racing Bulls team in 2023, when he replaced Nyck de Vries midway through the season. A wrist injury suffered at the Dutch GP forced him to sit out of five races, with Liam Lawson replacing him.

After numerous underwhelming results in the subsequent season, Ricciardo was replaced permanently by Lawson after 18 races in 2024, with the Singapore GP becoming his final F1 outing.

What Daniel Ricciardo said after his final F1 race at the 2024 Singapore GP

Daniel Ricciardo during his final F1 race - 2024 Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Daniel Ricciardo did not know for sure if the 2024 Singapore GP would be his race in F1, but the driver claimed that it may well be a very real possibility post the outing. He added that he had already made his peace with the fact that this could be his curtain call.

When asked if the race was indeed going to be his last, Ricciardo replied, saying that it could very well be. He also added:

"I do feel, let’s say, at peace with it. At some point, it’ll come for all of us." [via Formula1.com]

"I think also, I tried to get back into Red Bull, it didn’t work out, so then I also have to say, ‘Okay, what else am I ultimately doing here and trying to achieve?’" he added.

Ricciardo also added that he may not have received the fairytale ending that he had hoped for, but he was still proud of his F1 career, which spanned over 14 years.

Less than a week later, RB announced that Ricciardo had been released and Liam Lawson was signed in his place, starting from the 2024 United States GP.

