"I think they're looking good": Sergio Perez feels rivals could pose a challenge at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Sergio Perez feels rivals Mercedes could pose a threat to the reigning world champions at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP.

Both Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, ended up in the front row after the second practice session on Friday, June 16. The Red Bull drivers could only finish in sixth and eighth places.

Speaking to the media after the second practice session, Sergio Perez was asked about Mercedes' performance during the practice session. The Mexican agreed that the German outfit look good on track, but stated that he is more focused on improving the RB19 for Saturday's practice and qualifying session. He said:

"I think they're looking good. They're looking good, we need to improve our ride as well, so yeah, we'll see tomorrow."

Perez had earlier spoken about how his team needs to tweak the car to find the best setup for qualifying and the race. The Red Bull driver said:

"I think we got a good base, and we just have to make sure that we play a bit with the car so it was only a bit in a hurry, you know. So I think there's plenty for us to understand from tonight."

The first Friday practice was uneventful, especially after the session was red flagged due to CCTV issues on the track. Although the second practice session lasted 90 minutes long, heavy rains made driving conditions tricky. Drivers and teams have struggled with limited data and information going into the weekend.

Sergio Perez determined to bounce back in the title battle with Max Verstappen

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez recently stated that he has been working hard with his side of the garage to bounce back in the title battle with teammate Max Verstappen. He said (quoted by RacingNews365):

"I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend. I have been in Milton Keynes since the Spanish GP, working hard with my team and we have put in a lot of good work and had some very constructive conversations. I know what I must do to get back to the form I am capable of and as a team, we know how to get the car into a window where I will perform best."

Perez added:

"Getting through moments like this, it’s more important than ever to work as a team and we will all support each other to push for the win in Canada. I have a fantastic car and it’s always exciting to get behind the wheel, I must be massively consistent in Montreal and have a complete weekend."

Sergio Perez will hope to have a strong weekend in the Canadian GP and close the gap to the top of the drivers' championship table. The Mexican is currently second in the standings with 117 points, behind Verstappen with 170 points.

