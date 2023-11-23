“I’ve had worse weekends”: Daniel Ricciardo does not feel media duties in Las Vegas GP was exhausting

Daniel Ricciardo negates the possibility of stress and fatigue from the media duties of the Las Vegas GP compromising the drivers in any way. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the race, the Australian believes that the delayed sessions on Thursday were more exhausting.

He was required to drive from Pebble Beach to Las Vegas for Red Bull’s promotional event, followed by media duties and the launch of AlphaTauri’s livery on the same day on Wednesday, leading to the run-up of the event.

With many teams using the iconic race for sponsorship activations, there are concerns about whether the drivers will be compromised for the race. However, delayed sessions on Thursday were more rigorous as FP1 was canceled and FP2 was delayed to 2:30 AM with 90 minutes of track time.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the marketing duties and media day on Wednesday led to fatigue, Daniel Ricciardo replied:

“Honestly, it wasn't I didn't feel, I've definitely had worse weekends in the past with with hours, the media and that you know, so. It was definitely one of the busier ones, but it wasn't wasn't the craziest, I've had. So I think you know if Thursday didn't finish so late, I think the weekend would have felt somewhat Okay. Certainly busy, but okay. But yeah. I think Thursday was the tipping point."

He added:

"So that was that I think otherwise it wasn't wild. I mean, we did that ceremony, but that was that wasn't didn't take too much of our time. I know some drivers kicked off about it. I honestly think they were over exaggerating. It wasn't that bad. So yeah, for how crazy the weekend could have been. I think it was. Don't get me wrong. I'm not asking for more, but it was manageable.”

Suggesting that media day on Wednesday was not the busiest in terms of marketing, PR, or media duties, Daniel Ricciardo felt Thursday was more exhausting. He felt that, apart from the delay, the Las Vegas weekend was manageable.

Slamming other drivers for exaggerating their complaints about the opening ceremony and the busy Wednesday, the Australian felt it was not as exhausting as spoken or written about.

Daniel Ricciardo reckons the triple header at the end of the 2024 season will be exhausting

Daniel Ricciardo felt that the event in Las Vegas should have its start time moved up slightly earlier so that it is easier on everybody working in the paddock. The AlphaTauri driver feels that the exhaustive Thursday made most drivers feel a bit delirious with the sense of timing and energy levels.

He felt that, apart from that, the event was as expected, but the track needed better grip. Unaware that the Las Vegas GP in 2024 is coupled with Qatar and Abu Dhabi as a triple header, the Australian felt that the timetable would exhaust everyone working in the sport.

Asked if the event was as successful as expected, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I think so. I think so. I mean, it was I think after Thursday after such that like that light session, I feel like I'd been or probably all of us have been a little bit delirious and a little bit hallucinate, I don't think this is the word hallucinogenic, hallucinative. Yeah. So it's kind of felt like a bit of a whirlwind since then. But I mean the paddock is huge. It's had a bit of atmosphere."

He continued:

"Yeah, I think it's been alright. I think it's been a right look. The only two things I would critique would be the the asphalt they could just get some more grip out of it. And just the start time so obviously bring bring them earlier. That would be a little smoother. I don't think there's a race after next year. I think it is a weekend off after Vegas.”

Upon being told by the media the Las Vegas race schedule on the 2024 calendar, Daniel Ricciardo reacted:

“What. Oh ..no way. Ok alright. Yeah thats that does not have my vote. Now knowing that they need to bring it forward. Yeah, because we'll be we'll be wrecked. especially after the season, I've done like six races, and I already feel it so yeah, hopefully they can make something, make something work there.”

Despite doing only six races in the 2023 season, Daniel Ricciardo reckoned he could already feel fatigue. Hoping the organizers or management of the sport look into changing the season finale triple header, he felt at least the timings of the Las Vegas race needed to be moved to an earlier time.

Despite FP1 and a delayed FP2, a street race in the Nevada desert produced an exciting race and was a success. However, with 24 races scheduled for the 2024 calendar, drivers and teams are likely to complain about the toll the calendar could possibly take.