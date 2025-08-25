"I don't want to come across as a bad sportsman": When Daniel Ricciardo couldn't hide his disappointment seeing Max Verstappen win with Red Bull

Former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo previously claimed that he did not want to come across as a "bad sportsman" as he tried to hide his disappointment after his teammate Max Verstappen won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. The Touch driver joined the Austrian team ahead of the race at the iconic Circuit de Catalunya as he replaced Daniil Kvyat mid-season.

Ad

The then 18-year-old had a lot of attention on him owing to his exceptional performances with Toro Rosso in the 2015 season and the highly publicised swap with the Russian driver.

However, it was Ricciardo, who qualified ahead of his new teammate, and took the lead of the race when the Mercedes pair of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. He led the first half of the race but found himself out of podium positions when Red Bull put him on a three-stop strategy compared to Verstappen's two-stopper.

Ad

Trending

Speaking with BBC after the race in 2016, Daniel Ricciardo could not hide his disappointment with the result but was gregarious in his gesture towards his young teammate, saying:

"I'm a bit devastated. A big part of me is happy the team are on winning form, but it's hard to celebrate. To not be on the podium sucks. I will pull the guys aside who I need to ask them what the deal was today."

Ad

"I don't want to come across as a bad sportsman. Whatever happened on track, Max crossed the line first. Sure, it is every man for himself, and I'm bitter, but not at Max; he did what he had to do, but I'm bitter at the situation."

Daniel Ricciardo finished the Spanish GP in P4 behind Sebastian Vettel after he was unable to pass the German despite being on fresher tires.

Ad

When Daniel Ricciardo called out Red Bull's strategy in Spain 2016

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo previously called out Red Bull's strategy, as he believed that the team threw away a certain victory for him in Barcelona.

Speaking with F1.com in his post-race interview, the Aussie said:

"We were leading, it was there for us. And [then] we went to a three-stop strategy, and did it too late as well - Seb [had] already jumped us. So then not only was I required to pass Seb, I had to pass three cars when we know we are down on speed, and it is a hard track to pass.

Ad

"I thought at the time we were doing it because everyone else was - it didn't make sense, I thought that at the time. It's frustrating - normally the guy in the lead gets the better strategy. I think we just threw the win away today."

Daniel Ricciardo experienced further heartbreak in Monaco a race later when he lost another victory due to Red Bull's strategic and pitstop blunder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More