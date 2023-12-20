"If I could work with my dad, Helmut is easy!" - Max Verstappen's father on how his son viewed the challenge of working with Helmut Marko

When Max Verstappen joined Red Bull, he was not bogged down by the daunting prospect of working with the team's chief advisor Helmut Marko, as per his father Jos Verstappen. He revealed that his son already had the experience of working alongside a hard taskmaster - his father.

Max Verstappen joined the Red Bull setup at the end of 2014 when he competed in Formula 3. It was during this time that he was given a shot to take part in FP1. While the Dutchman did a brilliant job, he was still a teenager and would be working alongside Marko, someone who is known for being tough to work with and being a strict taskmaster

Jos, however, stated in an interview with PlanetF1 that Max was not too perturbed about working with Marko.

“Everybody’s a bit scared of Helmut! But he never had that. He said, ‘If I could work with my dad, Helmut is easy!’ So I think that’s how he feels it. I was always clear. I know what I wanted, I know what I wanted from him. We gave everything. That’s how I am. And I think that’s how he is. I think that goes along with ability, how much he thinks he has, his confidence. I think that goes hand in hand a bit,” Jos stated.

"He picks up whatever he picked up on how he wants to be" - Max Verstappen's father

Talking about his son's personality, Jos Verstappen said that Max picked up whatever he wanted to pick from his father, and the rest of it has been him.

The Dutch driver tends to maintain a more stoic persona which has more and more become a trademark for him as well. Giving his take on his son's personality, Jos said:

“It’s his own personality. But I think he has seen me doing things. I showed him my personality, and everybody has their own personality. I think he picks up whatever he picked up on how he wants to be and how you are as a person. So that’s, I think, where that comes from.”

The father-son dynamic between Jos and Max has been an interesting one from the beginning. The young driver has started to grow and develop his personality over the years.