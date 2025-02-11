"If you could show Esteban Ocon what the flags mean": When Red Bull's Christian Horner roasted Toto Wolff in a press conference

Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner once used Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to take a sly dig at Esteban Ocon. He swiped at Ocon's knowledge of race flags in the aftermath of the 2018 Brazil Grand Prix crash.

The 2018 F1 season was boiling with heated clashes as Verstappen and Ocon found each other at crossroads. During the 41st lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Ocon, driving for Force India, tried to unlap himself ahead of the Dutch driver.

However, in the process, Ocon collided with Verstappen resulting in both drivers spinning into the gravel. The Red Bull driver was furious as he stormed into the Force India garage and pushed Ocon multiple times while hurling abuses.

Earlier in the season, Esteban Ocon announced that he would join Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2020 season. Hence, Toto Wolff was asked about Ocon's future, during the team principal press conference, held after the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“The plans are pretty clear. He's going to be very close to the works team at Mercedes. He's going to be our reserve driver and third driver. We hope to maybe do the odd test with him also. We’re looking at pre-season and in-season, but that is not sorted out yet. He will spend a lot of time in the simulator and be ready for a seat in 2020," Wolff answered.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner interrupted Wolff and took a dig at Ocon by saying:

"If you could show him what the flags mean as well, that would help.”

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have always been fierce rivals off the track. Their argument in the Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' is still infamous. Both are passionate team bosses and have often clashed over differences in opinion.

Toto Wolff accuses Christian Horner of making up George Russell's transfer rumors

Toto Wolff [L] with Christian Horner [R] (Image Source: Getty)

During the 2024 F1 season, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggested that Mercedes driver George Russell could be a target for Red Bull in the future, as his contract is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

However, Silver Arrows team boss, Toto Wolff, hit back at Horner, saying, via F1's official website:

“Christian is always trying to stir the s*** up. It’s part of the game. George has been a Mercedes driver forever and hopefully will be forever.”

Meanwhile, the Milton Keynes-based squad tweaked its driver's lineup for the upcoming season, replacing Sergio Perez with junior driver Liam Lawson. On the other hand, Mercedes also parted ways with Lewis Hamilton and appointed Andrea Kimi Antonelli as his successor.

The 2025 season is likely to be a lot more competitive as the gap between the top four teams, Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes, has reduced.

