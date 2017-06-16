Inside Line F1 Podcast (Season 2017, Episode 22): What Verstappen has in common with Vandoorne, Ericsson and Stroll

Max Verstappen find himself in not-so-illustrious company after 3 DNFs in the opening 7 races of the season.

Max Verstappen has had a frustrating start to the season

Max Verstappen is 'fed up'! But he's had such a start to the 2017 Formula 1 Season - three DNFs out of seven races, so we don't blame him. If he's 'fed up' in just seven races, we wonder what state would poor Fernando Alonso be in after nearly 50 such races with Mclaren-Honda.

Alonso to Williams in 2018? Or will it be the Indy Car series? If only the Mclaren win in the 'F1 Raft Race' influenced his decision. But very coyly, Mclaren seem to be distancing themselves from Honda's recurring and seemingly unsolvable woes. What're their plans for 2018? Renault?

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Mithila and Kunal express disappointment with Daniel Ricciardo, debate Force India's non-use of team orders, and wonder if Toto Wolff has a veiled message for Nico Rosberg - should he decide to make a comeback. Tune in!