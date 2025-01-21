Inside Millionaire Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s new super yacht ‘Unleash the Lion’

Red Bull Racing F1 driver Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet recently took delivery of their new super yacht 'Unleash the Lion'. The yacht is a Super Sport 33 from the Mangusta series and the 27-year-old speedster took its delivery at the Overmarine shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's newly purchased luxury yacht is 33 meters long and features five distinguished staterooms, which can accommodate up to 12 guests. The interior of the Mangusta yacht consists of a VIP cabin, a full-beam master suite, and guest cabins.

It also features a spacious sundeck with multiple lounging areas, huge windows spanning the main salon, and a beach club at the stern offering direct access to water. One can say the interiors of the Mangusta vessel are designed to create an airy and naturally lit atmosphere.

Unleash the Lion also consists of three cabins for up to 5 crew members along with a 7.4-meter beam and the ability to maintain a cruising speed of approximately 300 nautical miles. Additionally, the Mangusta yacht comprises dual MTU engines that can enable the vessel to move at a maximum speed of 26 knots.

According to reports, Max Verstappen commissioned the yacht two years ago and the vessel has been customized as per the Red Bull Racing driver's specifications.

"I'm still very excited": Max Verstappen comments on welcoming a child with Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet began dating in 2020 and the duo made their relationship official in 2021. The two share the commonality of being from F1 families, given the four-time F1 world champion is the son of F1 racer Jos Verstappen and Kelly is the daughter of three-time F1 champion from Brazil, Nelson Piquet.

On December 6, 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy via Instagram with a picture of Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's hands on her belly and the caption stating:

"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way ❤️ We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle 💫"

The Red Bull Racing driver was confronted about his perspective on fatherhood at the Yas Marina Circuit in December 2024, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Commenting on if he was excited to become a father, Verstappen said:

"Yeah. I mean, of course, I'm already kind of a bonus dad but I'm still very excited."

Max Verstappen is a 'bonus dad' to Kelly Piquet's daughter with Daniil Kvyat, Penelope. Verstappen and Penelope share a close bond which has often been the center of media coverage when the five-year-old cheers him on during races. The 27-year-old racer also commented on having acquired training for fatherhood with Penelope stating:

“Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up already for four years which has been also really nice. But for sure when it's fully your own it's gonna be a different challenge but I’m looking forward to it."

The couple's pregnancy announcement fueled rumors of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's marriage, however, the Red Bull Racing driver told Blick that the marriage isn't happening yet but "will probably happen soon". Additionally, Kelly Piquet recently revealed that she is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

