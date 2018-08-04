Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Is Carlos Sainz a better option for Red Bull Racing. 

Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
42   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:27 IST

The motorsport world was shocked by the announcement of Daniel Riccardo taking his leave from the Red Bull Family. Riccardo has been a part of Red Bull family since 2010 briefly leaving it in in 2011 for HRT but rejoining as a Toro Rosso driver. After serving at Red Bull Racing for 8 years, Riccardo is all set to join Renault alongside teammate Nico Hulkenberg. The news was confirmed by Daniel Riccardo himself followed by Nico Hulkenberg who posted his pic with his Riccardo welcoming him to the team.

Nico Hulkenberg welcomed Ricciardo
Nico Hulkenberg welcomed Ricciardo

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said,"We fully respect Daniel's decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and we wish him all the best in the future. We would like to thank him for his dedication and the role he has played since joining the team in 2014.". The honey badger also admitted the decision was tough and said,"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far. But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge."

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
Sainz

Hopes with a new "challenge" on his way, Daniel Riccardo has chosen his fate leaving Red Bull Racing in a jeopardy as to who will partner Max Verstappen in the 2019 season. Christian Horner in a statement said, " we are assessing our choices.". Carlos Sainz who was on loan to Renault will reportedly be added back to the Red Bull family making him a contender alongside Pierre Gasly. Carlos Sainz is definitely a driver on target, compared to Pierre, he has more experience and better race craft. In terms of the option, Carlos has scored more than Pierre Gasly dragging the Renault everytime into a respectful position. Sainz has 8 point finishes in comparison to Gasly's 3 point finishes. In wet conditions, Carlos Sainz has proved to be better than Gasly and recently Christian Horner himself told that Carlos is a "safety net" in case Daniel left which concretes the possible induction of Sainz in Red Bull. The mindset Red Bull has is probably of giving the preference to their primary driver who is Max Verstappen. Going by that theory, Carlos Sainz counts up as a perfect replacement as a number 2 driver whereas Gasly having less experience and also with an aggressive and calculative mindset counts up as a great replacement for the primary driver spot.

Topics you might be interested in:
Belgian GP Red Bull Racing F1 Renault F1 Daniel Ricciardo Pierre Gasly Understanding F1 F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
silent guy with ray of hopes
5 reasons why Ricciardo's Renault move is good for F1
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull
RELATED STORY
Renault confirm Ricciardo will replace Sainz
RELATED STORY
Renault Believe Ricciardo Capture is a Sign of Progress
RELATED STORY
Carlos Sainz to McLaren for 2019? 
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 Possible Driver Transfers, Gasly or Sainz for Red...
RELATED STORY
F1: Daniel Ricciardo contract - 5 possible drivers at Red...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Ricciardo leaves Red Bull amid Renault...
RELATED STORY
F1: Can Honda give Red Bull Racing its 5th World...
RELATED STORY
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: 5 Most Memorable Moments From...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us