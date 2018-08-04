Is Carlos Sainz a better option for Red Bull Racing.

The motorsport world was shocked by the announcement of Daniel Riccardo taking his leave from the Red Bull Family. Riccardo has been a part of Red Bull family since 2010 briefly leaving it in in 2011 for HRT but rejoining as a Toro Rosso driver. After serving at Red Bull Racing for 8 years, Riccardo is all set to join Renault alongside teammate Nico Hulkenberg. The news was confirmed by Daniel Riccardo himself followed by Nico Hulkenberg who posted his pic with his Riccardo welcoming him to the team.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said,"We fully respect Daniel's decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and we wish him all the best in the future. We would like to thank him for his dedication and the role he has played since joining the team in 2014.". The honey badger also admitted the decision was tough and said,"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far. But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge."

Hopes with a new "challenge" on his way, Daniel Riccardo has chosen his fate leaving Red Bull Racing in a jeopardy as to who will partner Max Verstappen in the 2019 season. Christian Horner in a statement said, " we are assessing our choices.". Carlos Sainz who was on loan to Renault will reportedly be added back to the Red Bull family making him a contender alongside Pierre Gasly. Carlos Sainz is definitely a driver on target, compared to Pierre, he has more experience and better race craft. In terms of the option, Carlos has scored more than Pierre Gasly dragging the Renault everytime into a respectful position. Sainz has 8 point finishes in comparison to Gasly's 3 point finishes. In wet conditions, Carlos Sainz has proved to be better than Gasly and recently Christian Horner himself told that Carlos is a "safety net" in case Daniel left which concretes the possible induction of Sainz in Red Bull. The mindset Red Bull has is probably of giving the preference to their primary driver who is Max Verstappen. Going by that theory, Carlos Sainz counts up as a perfect replacement as a number 2 driver whereas Gasly having less experience and also with an aggressive and calculative mindset counts up as a great replacement for the primary driver spot.