Is Kimi Antonelli from a rich family? F1 racer's family background explored

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli belongs to a rich family given that his father Marco Antonelli owns the Antonelli Motorsport racing team. The young Italian driver has captured the imagination of every racing fan despite not turning a wheel in an F1 car on a race weekend.

The 18-year-old has been part of the German team's academy for some years now and has been billed as an upcoming talent with his performances in the junior categories. There was a lot of excitement for the racing fans to see a first glimpse of Antonelli in an F1 car during the FP1 session in Monza last year which was evidenced by the media attention on him.

However, some of the attention died down after he crashed the W15 a few laps into his session whilst attempting another fast lap and went off in Parabolica. When Antonelli next took the reigns in Mexico, there was considerably less media attention as he was already announced as the replacement for Lewis Hamilton in the Brackley-based outfit.

However despite a lot of information about his racing career, little is known about his off-track life, including his family background.

Who are Kimi Antonelli's parents?

Kimi Antonelli's parents are Marco Antonelli and Elisabetta Antonelli. There is not much information about Elisabetta as she has stayed away from the limelight.

Marco Antonelli, on the other hand, was a racer in his own regard and had a career in sportscars. He predominantly competed in the Italian GT Championships in the 90s and early 2000s.

Antonelli also competed in the prestigious Porsche Supercup with his own team, Antonelli Motorsport, but only completed two laps in Car No 41. The 60-year-old most recently competed in the 2024 Italian GT Championships with AKM Motorsport, a team in which he is also the team principal, and scored 20 points, including a race win.

Given that Kimi Antonelli's father has been associated with racing for close to four decades and founded his team, Antonelli Motorsport in 1993, the young Italian grew up in a comfortable background and had a privileged upbringing.

Can the F1 rookie win his first race in 2025?

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli is one of four rookie drivers and one of six drivers, who will be facing in their first full F1 seasons. However, the 18-year-old will have a great opportunity to register his first race win in his rookie campaign itself, given that he will be driving one of the top teams on the grid.

Antonelli might have a steep learning curve in front of him and a tough teammate in the form of George Russell but if he gets the hang of the W16 quickly, he will certainly find himself fighting for the top positions.

