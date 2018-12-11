Is Max Verstappen wrong about saying Lewis Hamilton wins only since he gets all attention from Mercedes?

Just keep it chilled Max!

Max Verstappen is your guy when you wish to pull off a stunning overtake one too many, especially in dire straits. Verstappen is your guy when the going gets tough under rains and when wet weather challenges drivers to put out a special show.

He's also your man when you haven't won at your own home Grand Prix event and where it comes to surfaces or tracks such as Mexico.

He proved this in his epic win at Spielberg, the home of the Austrian Grand Prix, a contest wherein he put Red Bull right on top when they hadn't expected to win.

He also proved this be recapturing the race win at Mexico this season, having won the previous year.

But despite the brilliant talent and raw pace, Max Verstappen falters where it comes to maintaining a certain degree of peace and equanimity about him.

Despite being a hot property at the age of 21, where most of his contemporaries outside the circuit could be found either hanging out on social media or changing girls in shopping arcades and gyms, there's something about Max' temperament that doesn't exactly cast him in a league of the most well-nurtured blokes nor in the league of the most easy-going blokes.

We saw a lot of that rage at Brazil where thanks to Ocon's faulty move- none of it being deliberate- Max was pushed into spewing temper going as far as being physical with the Frenchman.

Having said that, his latest comments about five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton do not exactly highlight a man who's only focused on his race-craft, someone who'd rather not prefer throwing opinions everywhere.

Or probably if there's another reason or perspective then it should come out in broad light- isn't it?

Here's what you need to know.

Max Verstappen said that the main reason why Lewis Hamilton wins is that Mercedes choose to put all their focus on him and that assures him of being in a somewhat comfortable position.

Now, nowhere did Max use any foul language. But even then, in this comment, depicts the simple fact that he's always up for a cheeky comment or two.

One is compelled to actually ask whether Lewis said anything similar to Max's assessment of him during or post the 2018 season?

Truth be told, having an opinion is never a problem. What's the issue in that, ever? Kimi, arguably the lesser opinionated guys on the track too, has an opinion regarding F1.

But he restricts it to things like the media or the irritable press conferences where the Iceman cannot be blamed for getting worked up when asked the same questions.

Alonso was furious with McLaren's "GP2 engine" in the 2018 season. Not everyone is a saint. Not everyone needs to be one.

Here's an example.

Guys like Nico Hulkenberg are rarely known to be temperamental. You won't associate the German with cheeky remarks or being argumentative about others on the track.

Having said that, when Verstappen shares something like "Hamilton wins at the back of his team only highlighting him" it's worth being given a thought or two.

While it is pretty straightforward to know that there were team orders at Mercedes and in a few cases, Bottas' races were indeed compromised- for the lack of a better word- in the wake of assisting Lewis Hamilton, what seems a bit lame about Verstappen's observation is his failure to realize that it was Hamilton, not Bottas who was commanding in his performances and truly in it for the world title contention.

On second thoughts, it remains to be sufficiently answered as to what on earth is entirely wrong about supporting and siding with your number one driver? In a year where Valtteri Bottas- let's not forget the man responsible for most fastest laps in a single season- emerged winless, it was Lewis Hamilton who clinched 11 wins.

Does that not say a thing or two about Hamilton's ability to win and stay coolly competitive or consistent?

While there's nothing denying the mercurial talent of Max Verstappen, the young Dutchman driving a dream run at the rain-marred 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix, one cannot help but question the nature as well as the timing of Max's comments on Lewis, someone who proved himself to be a worthy world champion, yet again.

All that said and done, Max may want to view himself vis-a-vis Lewis Hamilton's standing in the sport, given all that the famous Mercedes driver has done, still continue to do and may end up doing at the pinnacle of motor-racing.

