"It is a 100% Red Bull track": F1 pundit dismisses the prospect of Fernando Alonso winning the Spanish GP

Juan Pablo Montoya feels that Fernando Alonso has a minimal chance of winning the Spanish Grand Prix this year because of the layout of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. In his opinion, the track is perfect for Red Bull, who already have quite a dominating car.

Montoya, who is a former F1 driver, pointed out the high-speed nature of the track. He also highlighted the changes that have recently been made to remove the final chicane and make it even faster. All of this makes it a track with a lot of dependence on the aerodynamics of cars, and Red Bull has perfected that art.

"It is a Red Bull track, a hundred percent Red Bull track. I mean it's a fast track. Remember, probably the highlight of the track and his slow-speed corners and the last sector that got rid of those flowers corners and it's two ones probably qualifying both of them we're gonna be wide open," Montoya said.

Fernando Alonso has had a massive comeback this season behind the wheel of the Aston Martin. He has been on the podium five out of six times in this particular season and is looking close enough for a victorious battle with Red Bull.

However, it is tough to think about that ahead of the Spanish GP. Red Bull seems to have perfected the aerodynamics on the RB-19, and it has been impossible for any driver this season to have won a single battle with them. After the first six races, the team has a 100% win streak.

At the same time, heading into Spain, it is expected that Fernando Alonso will have newer upgrades that could help him win. But seeing the layout and nature of the track, Motoye doesn't feel so.

David Croft feels Fernando Alonso's winning chances will be cut short through Red Bull upgrades

Most of the expectations that come for Fernando Alonso are based solely on the fact that Aston Martin might be working on newer upgrades to the car. It is assumed that upgrading a car that is already the second fastest on the track could only mean that they are going to battle for the wins.

However, F1 commentator David Croft doesn't see this happening any time soon. He mentioned that the team might get closer to battling with Red Bull with new upgrades, but a win might be a far fetch. He pointed out that the latter would be upgrading their car as well.

"I think the Aston might be a little bit closer and I think there will be more upgrades to come that we didn't quite see in Monaco but I don't so Red Bull has not putting upgrades."

Alonso is currently third on the rankings this season, 51 points behind leader Max Verstappen and 12 behind Sergio Perez.

